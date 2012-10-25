BRUSSELS Oct 25 European Union foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton has agreed to discuss future steps in
nuclear talks with Iran's chief negotiator, a spokeswoman said
on Thursday.
It would be the first contact between Ashton and Iran's
Saeed Jalili since EU governments imposed new sanctions on
Tehran in mid-October, and could pave the way for a resumption
in negotiations about Iran's atomic programme.
"(There will be) a phone contact between the High
Representative and chief Iranian nuclear negotiator Dr. Jalili
in order to discuss the next steps in our negotiations," Maja
Kocijancic said.
She did not say when the call between Ashton, who represents
six global powers in dealings with Iran, and Jalili would take
place. The planned discussions would follow preparatory talks
among lower-level diplomats.
Ashton said earlier this month that she hoped to resume
negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme soon.
Tehran denies its nuclear work has any military dimension
but governments in Europe and the United States are increasingly
concerned over its intentions.