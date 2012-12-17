DUBAI Dec 17 Iran's foreign minister said on
Monday a way must be found to end the protracted deadlock
between Iran and six world powers over Tehran's nuclear
programme.
"The two sides have reached a conclusion that they must exit
the current stalemate," Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by
the Iranian Students' News Agency.
Big powers suspect Iran is trying to develop the means to
build atomic bombs under the cover of a declared civilian
nuclear energy programme. The Islamic Republic denies this.
Iran and the six powers - the United States, Russia, France,
China, Britain and Germany - have expressed readiness to revive
efforts to find a negotiated solution to the decade-old dispute
to head off the risk of a shattering new war in the Middle East.
Salehi said he did not know when the next round of talks
would be held, according to ISNA.
The six powers said last week that they hoped soon to agree
with Iran to hold a new round of nuclear negotiations.
U.S. ally Israel - believed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal - has threatened to bomb the nuclear sites of
its arch-enemy Iran if diplomacy and economic sanctions intended
to get Tehran to suspend uranium enrichment prove futile.
Analysts and diplomats believe there is a window of
opportunity for a new diplomatic initiative with Iran after last
month's re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.
The six powers want Iran to scale back its uranium
enrichment programme and cooperate fully with U.N. nuclear
inspectors. Iran wants the West to lift punitive sanctions
wreaking serious damage to its economy.
Salehi spoke a few days after the International Atomic
Energy Agency and Iran both said progress was made in talks last
Thursday on resuming a long-stalled IAEA investigation into
suspected atomic bomb research in the Islamic Republic.
The U.N. watchdog said it expected to finalise an agreement
on how the inquiry should be conducted in a meeting set for Jan.
16. The IAEA-Iran talks are separate but closely linked to the
broader political negotiations between Tehran and the powers.