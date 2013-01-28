* Iran enriches uranium to 20 percent at Fordow
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Jan 28 Iran has denied media reports of a
major explosion at one of its most sensitive uranium enrichment
sites, describing them as Western propaganda designed to
influence upcoming nuclear negotiations.
Reuters has been unable to verify reports since Friday of an
explosion early last week at the underground Fordow bunker, near
the religious city of Qom, that some Israeli and Western media
have said caused significant damage.
"The false news of an explosion at Fordow is Western
propaganda ahead of nuclear negotiations to influence their
process and outcome," state news agency IRNA quoted the deputy
head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Saeed Shamseddin Bar
Broudi, as saying late on Sunday.
Iran's ISNA news agency quoted military commander Massoud
Jazayeri as saying: "I deny an explosion at the Fordow site."
In late 2011 the plant at Fordow began producing uranium
enriched to 20 percent fissile purity, compared with the 3.5
percent level needed for nuclear energy plants. Several U.N.
Security Council resolutions have ordered Iran to suspend all
uranium enrichment.
Speculation of an explosion at Fordow followed an Iranian
news agency report that global powers and Tehran could resume
talks on Iran's disputed nuclear programme on Monday and
Tuesday. The European Union, the lead negotiator on the nuclear
talks, said there was no such agreement.
Diplomats in Vienna, where the United Nations' nuclear
agency is based, said on Monday they had no knowledge of any
incident at Fordow but were looking into the reports. One
Western diplomat said he did not believe them to be correct.
The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which
regularly inspects Iranian nuclear sites including Fordow, had
no immediate comment.
Iran has accused Israel and the United States of trying to
sabotage its nuclear programme, which the West suspects hides an
attempt to develop atom bomb capability. The Islamic republic
says its atomic programme is entirely peaceful.
"BEHAVING LIKE CHILDREN"
Tehran has accused Israel and the United States of being
behind cyber attacks on its nuclear programme and the
assassination of its nuclear scientists.
Washington has denied any role in the killings, while Israel
has declined to comment. No government has taken responsibility
for the Stuxnet computer virus that destroyed centrifuges at
Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility in 2010, but it has
been widely reported to have been a U.S.-Israeli project.
Israel, believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed
state, has hinted at possible military action against Iran if
sanctions and diplomacy fail to resolve the decade-old dispute.
Israeli Civil Defence Minister Avi Dichter told Israel's
Army Radio he could not say anything about the reported Fordow
blast "beyond what I heard in the media."
He added: "Any explosion in Iran which does not harm people
but, rather, harms assets, is a blessing."
Western governments say the higher-grade enrichment at
Fordow is a significant step towards weapons-grade material,
even though it is below the 90 percent level required for
nuclear bombs.
The Islamic state says it is producing 20 percent uranium to
make fuel for a research reactor in Tehran that produces medical
isotopes.
Wrangling over dates and location have delayed resumption of
talks between global powers and Iran, but Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday both sides should "stop
behaving like little children" and start work.
Three rounds of talks last year between Iran and the six
powers - Russia, the United States, China, Britain, France and
Germany - produced no breakthrough, increasing speculation
Israel could attack Iranian nuclear installations.
