* Tehran announces uranium mining advance after inconclusive
nuclear talks
* Iran has "gone nuclear", Ahmadinejad says
* Atomic energy chief says Iran still needs 20 percent
refined uranium
* West suspects Islamic state seeks nuclear weapons
capability
(Adds plans to build research reactors, paragraphs 2-5)
By Yeganeh Torbati and Fredrik Dahl
DUBAI/VIENNA, April 9 Iran said on Tuesday
operations had begun at two uranium mines and a milling plant
and that Western opposition would not slow its nuclear work,
days after talks with world powers made no breakthrough.
Marking its annual National Nuclear Technology Day, Iran
also said it would continue to need higher-grade enriched
uranium - the part of its atomic activity that most worries the
West - to fuel additional research reactors it plans to build.
The United States and its allies want Iran to stop refining
uranium to a fissile concentration of 20 percent as it
represents a relatively short technical step away from potential
bomb material. Iran says it uses it to produce medical isotopes.
"We have started the design of a 10-megawatt reactor and the
process for determining the location is under way," Iranian
atomic energy chief Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani said, ISNA news
agency reported. Construction may start this year, he added.
The Islamic state has made similar statements before but his
comments underlined its continued defiance of international
demands to curb its disputed uranium enrichment programme, which
can have both civilian and military purposes.
Talks between Iran and six world powers held in Kazakhstan
last week failed to make progress in resolving a decade-old
dispute that threatens to trigger a new war in the Middle East.
Western nations have "tried their utmost to prevent Iran
from going nuclear, but Iran has gone nuclear," Iranian
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said in a speech.
"They caused restrictions and issued threats, thinking that
the Iranian nation cannot achieve nuclear energy ... The best
way for you is to cooperate with Iran," he said.
State news agency IRNA said Iran had opened the Saghand 1
and 2 mines in the central province of Yazd and a uranium
yellowcake plant in the town of Ardakan in the same region.
Yellowcake can be further processed into enriched uranium to
make fuel for nuclear power plants, Iran's stated aim, or to
provide material for atomic bombs if refined much more, which
the West fears may be the Islamic Republic's ultimate goal.
NOT ENOUGH URANIUM?
The office of European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton - who represents the United States, Russia, China,
Germany, Britain and France in dealings with Iran - said it was
no surprise Iran made such announcements on its nuclear day.
"We urge Iran to bring its nuclear activities into
compliance with its international obligations," her spokesman
Michael Mann said.
Iran denies Western accusations that it is seeking a nuclear
weapons capability. It often announces technical advances in its
programme, but these can be difficult to verify independently,
Western experts say.
Iran has for years carried out construction work at Saghand
and Ardakan, and Tuesday's announcement was apparently intended
to show that it is becoming increasingly self-sufficient in the
production of nuclear fuel, despite tightening sanctions.
Some Western analysts, however, say Iran may be close to
exhausting its supply of yellowcake - or raw uranium - and that
such mining in the country is not economical.
Iran has said its mines can supply the uranium ore needed
for its nuclear programme and that it has no shortage problems.
The Ardakan plant will handle the ore from Saghand and can
produce 60 tonnes of yellowcake annually, IRNA said.
The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)
said the Saghand deposits had been discovered in 1985.
But because of the depth of the deposits and the ore's low
uranium content "the cost of yellowcake produced from the
Saghand mine is likely to exceed current world market prices
several times over," the think-tank said in a 2011 report.
As of mid-2010, ISIS said appeared that all Iran's uranium
mining and milling had been carried out at another mine, Gchine.
A report published last week by U.S. think-tanks Carnegie
Endowment and the Federation of American Scientists said the
scarcity and low quality of Iran's uranium resources compel it
"to rely on external sources of natural and processed uranium".
It added: "Despite the Iranian leadership's assertions to
the contrary, Iran's estimated uranium endowments are nowhere
near sufficient to supply its planned nuclear programme."
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; Editing by
Jon Hemming)