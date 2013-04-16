DUBAI, April 16 Iran may in the future need
highly enriched uranium to power submarines and other vessels, a
top nuclear official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
The comments by Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, the head of Iran's
Atomic Energy Organisation, are likely to stoke Western concerns
about the nature of Iran's nuclear programme, as uranium
enriched beyond 20 percent fissile purity is a relatively short
technical step from weapons-grade.
"For now we have no plans for enrichment above 20 percent,"
Abbasi-Davani said, according to the Fars news agency.
"But in some cases ... such as ships and submarines, if our
researchers have a need for greater presence under the sea, we
must build small engines whose construction requires fuel
enriched to 45 to 56 percent.
"In this case, it's possible we would need this fuel."
Iran now refines uranium to a 3.5 percent concentration of
the fissile isotope U-235 - suitable for nuclear power plants -
as well as 20 percent, which it says is for a medical research
reactor in Tehran.
Western experts doubt that Iran, which is under a U.N. arms
and nuclear technology embargo, has the capability to make the
kind of sophisticated underwater vessel any time soon that only
the world's most powerful states currently have.
But experts have said Iran could use the plan to justify
more sensitive atomic activity. U.S. nuclear-powered submarines,
for instance, use uranium enriched to about 90 percent, also
suitable for the explosive core of a nuclear warhead.
Iran says its nuclear programme is for purely peaceful
energy and medical purposes, and that it is its right to process
uranium for reactor fuel under the nuclear Non-Proliferation
Treaty, a global pact to prevent the spread of atomic arms.
Any move by Iran to enrich to a higher purity would alarm
the United States and its allies, which suspect it is seeking to
develop the capability to make nuclear bombs and want it to curb
its nuclear programme.
It would also further complicate diplomatic efforts to
resolve the decade-old dispute, and may add to fears of a
military confrontation.
Talks between Iran and world powers this month failed to
yield a diplomatic breakthrough, and the United States and
Israel, widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed power in
the Middle East, have not ruled out military action to prevent
Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Kevin Liffey)