By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Sept 16 Iran said on Monday it wanted to
settle a decade-old nuclear dispute with the West that has
raised fears of a new Middle East war, but the United States
said it must back words with action.
New Iranian atomic energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi pledged
greater cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, delivering a
conciliatory message before talks this month about activities
that the West suspects are aimed at developing a nuclear weapons
capability.
Iran was also optimistic that broader negotiations with
major powers could achieve a deal if the parties came with good
intentions, Salehi told the annual meeting of the 159-nation
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
"This time we are coming with a more full-fledged ... desire
for this," he said.
Iran's new president, Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate,
has pledged to smooth relations with world powers to help ease
stringent sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic over its
atomic activities.
Salehi said Rouhani's election and his appointments in
nuclear diplomacy had created a "like-minded group" that would
"facilitate the resolution" of the dispute if the other side was
willing to do so.
The United States and Israel, believed to be the only
nuclear-armed power in the Middle East, have not ruled out
military action if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran's activities.
Salehi's comments, in a speech at the IAEA and to reporters,
were in line with other signals coming from Iran since Rouhani
succeeded hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president.
But, like other Iranian officials, Salehi stressed that Iran
would never "compromise" over what it sees as its inalienable
right to a civilian nuclear energy programme. Iran says it is
enriching uranium only for civilian energy and medicine.
HIGHER-GRADE ENRICHMENT
Salehi declined to say whether Iran would be willing to halt
its higher-grade uranium enrichment, the part of its nuclear
work that most worries the West as it is only a short technical
step away from the production of weapons-grade material.
"These are issues that will be discussed during the
negotiations," he told reporters.
In Moscow, Russia's foreign minister said Iran was ready to
discuss this higher-level enrichment, to a fissile purity of 20
percent, in talks with the six world powers - Russia, the United
States, China, France, Britain and Germany.
"This would be a very important step. It is of fundamental
importance that the six powers react adequately to this
potential agreement," Sergei Lavrov said.
No date has yet been set for a resumption of Iran's talks
with the powers, but the issue may be discussed on the sidelines
of this month's U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.
Western diplomats say that, after years of stalling, words
are not enough.
"The proof will be in the pudding," U.S. Energy Secretary
Ernest Moniz, who headed the U.S. delegation at the IAEA
meeting, told reporters. "The words have to be followed by
concrete action."
In his speech, Moniz accused Iran of continuing to take
"provocative actions that raise legitimate concerns" about its
nuclear programme, an apparent reference to recent expansion of
its uranium enrichment capacity.
Separately from the big power diplomacy, the IAEA has held
10 rounds of talks with Iran since 2012 in a so far fruitless
bid to revive a blocked inquiry into its nuclear programme.
Western states see a meeting set for Sept. 27 in Vienna as a
litmus test of any substantive shift.
"I have come here with a message of my newly elected
president to further enhance and expand our ongoing cooperation
with the agency," Salehi told the IAEA conference.