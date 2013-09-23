* Rouhani says will show iran's "true face"
* Iran president wants talks, cooperation
* Rouhani suggests Iranians oppressed by sanctions
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Sept 23 President Hassan Rouhani said on
Monday he would use his visit to the United Nations this week to
present the "true face of Iran" and to pursue talks and
cooperation with the West to end Iran's nuclear dispute.
A moderate conservative elected in June, Rouhani was
speaking shortly before a five-day trip Western powers hope will
shed light on a nuclear programme they fear could yield nuclear
arms. Iran has said it is pursuing peaceful ends, but recent,
sometimes rancorous talks have served only to deepen suspicion.
"Unfortunately in recent years the face of Iran, a great and
civilised nation, has been presented in another way," Rouhani
said, according to comments published on his official website.
"I and my colleagues will take the opportunity to present the
true face of Iran as a cultured and peace-loving country,"
Rouhani did not make clear who he blames for any distortion
of Iran's image. But the comments suggest he is intent on
distancing himself from the controversial, outspoken approach to
the West adopted by predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
The United States and its allies have imposed increasing
economic sanctions on Iran in recent years, partly a response to
what the West regards as Tehran's failure to open its nuclear
programme to international inspection. Ahmadinejad had also
raised concern with comments on the Holocaust and homosexuality.
But Rouhani, a former nuclear negotiator under reformist
president Mohammad Khatami, also targeted the West over
sanctions he said had resulted in suffering.
"On this trip, I will try to deliver the voice of the
oppressed people of Iran to the world and we should say that
sanctions are an illegal and unacceptable path," he told
journalists before leaving, his official website reported.
"The West should opt for the path of talks and cooperation
and consider mutual interests," he said.
SANCTIONS BITING
Rouhani has vowed to improve Iran's ailing economy, which
has suffered deeply as a result of the embargoes.
Last week Rouhani's tone was endorsed by Iran's most
powerful figure, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who spoke of "heroic
flexibility", suggesting a new willingness to engage in
diplomacy with Iran's adversaries.
U.S. officials have left open the possibility that U.S.
President Barack Obama and Rouhani could meet on the sidelines
of the U.N. meeting, and a U.S. official has privately
acknowledged the administration's desire to engineer a handshake
between the two leaders.
Later on Monday, Iran's foreign minister and lead nuclear
negotiator, Mohammad Javad Zarif, is set to meet the European
Union foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton, formally starting
the new era of negotiations between the two sides.
An unnamed source close to Iran's negotiators was quoting by
the state news agency, IRNA, as saying that the talks between
the two parties have been "completely transformed" by the
election of Rouhani.
"This is a new game and it will have new rules and the aim
is to reach common points of agreement between both sides," the
source was quoted as saying.
On Sunday, former president, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who
is close to Rouhani, appeared to back Iran's attempts to improve
relations with the United States.
Referring to a letter he had written to the founder of the
Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, years ago,
Rafsanjani said that the meaning of negotiating was not
submission. "We can negotiate if they accept our positions and
we accept theirs. That is all," read comments on his official
website.