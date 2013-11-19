* Powers, Iran neared preliminary nuclear deal 10 days ago
* West wants Iran to scale back uranium enrichment
* Iran demands quick sanctions relief for ailing economy
* Tehran suggests compromise on "right to enrich" dispute
* Obama warns Congress against more sanctions as talks go on
By Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl
GENEVA, Nov 20 World powers aim to clinch a
preliminary deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme in politically
charged talks resuming in Geneva on Wednesday to end a long
standoff and head off the risk of a wider Middle East war.
The United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany came tantalisingly close to winning concessions from
Iran on the scope of its nuclear work in return for some
sanctions relief at negotiations in the Swiss city on Nov. 7-9.
Top policymakers from the sextet have since said that an
interim accord on confidence-building steps to start defusing a
decade of suspicion and hostility between the West and Iran
could finally be within reach.
But diplomats caution that differences remain and could
still prevent an agreement during the talks Tuesday through
Thursday.
"There is a good chance. There is a hope the Iranians
realise it's a good deal and accept it," one diplomat said.
The last meeting, which ended Nov. 9, stumbled over Iran's
insistence that its "right" to enrich uranium be recognised, and
disagreement over its work on a heavy-water reactor near Arak,
which could yield plutonium for atomic bombs once it becomes
operational.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has since
indicated a way around the first sticking point, saying Tehran
has the right to refine uranium but is not insisting others
recognise that right.
A U.N. nuclear watchdog report last week showed Iran had
stopped expanding its enrichment of uranium and had not added
major new components at Arak since August, when moderate Hassan
Rouhani replaced hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as president.
Nuclear analyst Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group
think-tank said the "body language" showed that the sides were
ready for a deal, pointing to Iran slowing its nuclear push and
Washington refraining, so far, from imposing more sanctions.
"(They) have demonstrated that they are looking to transform
stumbling blocks into stepping stones," Vaez said.
Zarif, Tehran's chief nuclear negotiator, said on the eve of
the meeting there was "every possibility" of a successful
conclusion provided there was good faith and the political will
among all involved to resolve problems.
U.S. President Barack Obama sounded a more cautious note on
Tuesday, however, saying it was unclear whether the world powers
and Iran will be able to reach an agreement soon.
"We don't know if we'll be able to close a deal with Iran
this week or next week," he told a Wall Street Journal forum.
American lawmakers urged the Obama administration on Tuesday
to take a tougher line in negotiations with Iran.
The talks are expected to resume with a meeting between
Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton,
who coordinates contacts with Iran on behalf of the powers.
Western governments suspect Iran has enriched uranium with
the covert aim of developing the means to fuel nuclear weapons,
a charge Tehran denies. Refined uranium can fuel nuclear power
plants - Iran's stated goal - but also provide the core of a
nuclear bomb, if enriched further.
After years of deepening confrontation, a shift towards
meaningful diplomacy between Iran and the world powers began
after the June election of Rouhani on a platform to relieve the
Islamic Republic's increasing international isolation and get
sanctions strangling its oil-dependent economy lifted.
ISRAEL WARNS OF IRANIAN "SMILE OFFENSIVE"
Rouhani wants to move quickly: Western sanctions have
slashed Iran's daily oil export revenue by 60 percent since 2011
and led to a devaluation of its rial currency.
But diplomats say Iran has so far refused to meet all of the
powers' demands. They include suspending enrichment of uranium
to 20 percent fissile purity - a significant advance toward the
threshold for bomb fuel - as well as limiting its enrichment
capacity and mothballing the Arak reactor project.
The Iranian assets that would be unfrozen as part of any
deal this week would amount to less than $10 billion, U.S.
national security adviser Susan Rice told CNN.
If an agreement is struck in Geneva in the coming days, it
is intended to be the first step on the road towards a broader
settlement that would avert the threat a new Middle East war.
In crafting a deal, Western governments are wary of critics
across the Middle East, especially in Israel and Saudi Arabia,
who view Iran as a deadly threat, and of hawks in the U.S.
Congress who want stiffer sanctions and terms for Tehran.
Obama warned Congress on Tuesday that Iran would make
progress towards nuclear arms status if there were no deal to
halt or roll back its programme and urged lawmakers to hold off
on tightening sanctions while talks continue.
"The president underscored that in the absence of a first
step, Iran will continue to make progress on its nuclear program
by increasing its enrichment capacity, continuing to grow its
stockpile of enriched uranium, installing advanced centrifuges,
and making progress on the plutonium track," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Washington,
Israel's main ally, to avoid making a "historical mistake" when
negotiators appeared close to a deal this month. Israel wants
Iran to scrap its entire nuclear energy infrastructure.
"Instead of yielding to their smile offensive, it is
important that they yield to the pressure that can be wielded
against them until they abandon their military nuclear
programme," Netanyahu said in Tel Aviv this week.
Israel, widely assumed to be the only nuclear power in the
Middle East, has warned it may bomb Iranian nuclear facilities
if it deems diplomacy futile in reining in Tehran before it
attains nuclear "breakout" capability
Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, said that Israel did
not seem to be interested in a solution to the dispute and
accused it of "lifting tension and spreading distrust".
Western diplomats have kept much of the details of the
proposed deal under wraps but said Iran would not win relief
from the most painful sanctions on oil trade and banking that
many believe finally forced into serious negotiations.
Under an initial deal the OPEC producer is likely to regain
access to precious metals markets and trade in petrochemicals,
an important source of export income, and could see the release
of some of its oil revenues frozen in oversees accounts.
Oil markets bet on progress in Geneva this week, with Brent
slipping below $108 a barrel on Tuesday.
Robert Einhorn, the U.S. State Department's non-
proliferation adviser until earlier this year, said the talks
remained on track. "The main question mark now is what happens
away from the negotiation table - in the halls of Congress, in
the U.S.-Israeli relationship and in Tehran," he said.
