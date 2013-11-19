* Iran, six powers resume talks Wednesday on interim deal

* Envoys eye deal to curb Iranian uranium enrichment

* Iran FM floats possible concession on "right to enrich"

* Obama asks U.S. lawmakers to hold off on new sanctions (Adds Obama meeting with U.S. lawmakers, paragraphs 3, 15-17)

By Marcus George and James Mackenzie

DUBAI/ROME, Nov 19 The protracted dispute over Iran's nuclear programme can now be resolved and world powers should seize a "historic opportunity" to clinch a deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in remarks released on Tuesday.

Iran is to meet with the six powers on Wednesday in Geneva for a third round of negotiations in a month, nearly two weeks after the sides neared an initial accord that would curb Iran's nuclear activity in exchange for limited relief from sanctions.

In Washington, President Barack Obama attempted to build support for a prospective Iran deal with sceptical members of the U.S. Senate, some of whom have been considering adding new sanctions on Tehran in a move that the White House argues would harm diplomatic efforts.

In another sign of a thaw between the West and Iran, David Cameron telephoned Hassan Rouhani, marking the first time a British prime minister has called an Iranian president in more than a decade.

"Both leaders agreed that significant progress had been made in the recent Geneva negotiations and that it was important to seize the opportunity presented by the further round of talks which get under way tomorrow," Cameron's office said in a statement.

Zarif on Sunday offered a possible way around one of the most stubborn sticking points in the negotiations, saying Tehran has the right to enrich uranium but does not now insist others recognise that right.

In a five-minute Foreign Ministry video released on Tuesday, Zarif said there is a chance to end the standoff as long as Western powers deal with Iran on an "equal footing" and do not seek to impose their will.

He later told reporters in Rome before flying to Geneva for the new round of talks that there is "every possibility" of successful conclusion to the talks provided there is good faith and the political will to resolve problems by all sides.

"I'm willing to accept serious progress instead of an agreement but I'm certain that, with the necessary political will, we can make progress and even reach an agreement," he said.

DIPLOMATIC WINDOW

The election of relative moderate Rouhani as president this year opened a diplomatic window to try to untangle the decade-long deadlock.

"This past summer, our people chose constructive engagement through the ballot box, and through this, they gave the world a historic opportunity to change course," Zarif said in the video posted online with subtitles in several languages.

"To seize this unique opportunity, we need to accept an equal footing and choose a path based on mutual respect," added Zarif, who heads Iran's delegation at the Geneva talks.

The goal is an interim deal to allow time to negotiate a comprehensive, permanent agreement that would provide assurances to the so-called P5+1 powers - the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - that Iran's atomic programme will not eventually produce bombs.

Iran denies that it wants to develop a nuclear weapons capability and insists its programme is limited to the peaceful generation of electricity and medical research.

Obama, at a White House meeting, told a group of senators that Iran would make progress in its ability to build a nuclear weapon if there is no diplomatic deal to halt or roll back its nuclear program, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

The White House said in a statement that Obama told the senators that the initial, six-month step of the six powers' proposal would stop the advance of the Iranian nuclear program for the first time in nearly a decade and introduce unprecedented transparency into Iran's nuclear activities "while we negotiate a long-term, comprehensive solution."

Several senators wrote to Secretary of State John Kerry urging him not to accept an Iran deal that eases some economic sanctions without unwinding elements of Iran's nuclear program, rather than just freezing it.

The Nov. 7-9 round of talks stumbled over Iran's insistence that its right to enrich uranium be explicitly recognised in the draft text, and demands from the French delegation that the Arak heavy-water reactor be shut down.

Western powers say the right to enrich is not explicitly set out in areas of the Non-Proliferation Treaty governing member states' use of peaceful atomic energy.

Many import low-enriched fuel from a few foreign suppliers. The powers say Iran should do the same to ensure no escalation to high, weapons-grade enrichment on its soil.

On Tuesday, Iranian parliamentarians gathered signatures to demand the government continue enriching uranium to levels of 20 percent, a higher level whose stated purpose is medical reactor fuel, and finish building the Arak reactor, which is feared as a potential producer of plutonium, another bomb material.

'PROTECT THE NUCLEAR RIGHTS'

Rouhani has said repeatedly that Iran will never give up its right to produce nuclear fuel for peaceful purposes, a message the Islamic Republic's parliament, dominated by conservatives, appears to want to hold him to.

"The government is obliged to protect the nuclear rights of Iran in the forthcoming negotiations," Mehr news agency quoted member of parliament Fatemeh Alia as saying.

While it has limited powers in Iran's complex political system, parliament would likely vote on any nuclear deal. However, it would be very unlikely to go against the wishes of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rouhani's approach to the talks, which he says is the best way to get the sanctions hobbling Iran's oil-based economy lifted, has Khamenei's public backing. Rouhani succeeded hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in August.

Iranian political figures have lined up to accuse France of jeopardising chances to reach a deal after Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius warned against accepting "a fool's game" - what he considers lopsided concessions to Tehran.

On Monday, French President Francois Hollande set out a tough stance during a visit to Israel, saying he would not give way on nuclear proliferation regarding Iran. His remarks were criticised on Tuesday by an Iranian parliamentary official.

"We advise the president of France to comment on the basis of facts, not assumptions, and beyond that, not to be the executor of the Zionist regime's (Israel's) plan," Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of the assembly's national security and foreign affairs committee, told Iran's official news agency. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Isabel Coles in Dubai, Robin Pomeroy in London and Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)