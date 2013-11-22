* Lavrov said to plan Geneva trip; unclear if Kerry as well
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
GENEVA, Nov 22 Iran and six world powers
struggled on Friday, after two days of talks, to overcome
stumbling blocks to an interim deal under which Tehran would
curb its contested nuclear programme in exchange for some relief
from economic sanctions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov planned to join the
talks in Geneva, a source in Moscow's delegation said. But there
was no sign of ministers from the other five powers - the United
States, China, France, Britain and Germany - following suit,
something that could signal a deal was imminent.
The six foreign ministers joined intense talks on Nov. 7-9
and came close to winning concessions from Iran they count on to
reduce the risk of an Iranian nuclear weapon.
Optimism seems to have waned since then as the sides have
since Wednesday bogged down in politically vexed details,
hampered by stubborn mutual mistrust that has characterised a
decade-old standoff with Iran over its nuclear intentions.
They said some progress had been made during the first two
days and the number of disagreements reduced. But Iran's
insistence that the six powers explicitly acknowledge its right
to enrich uranium - a process which can yield both electricity
and nuclear bombs - was proving a formidable obstacle.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran's
chief negotiator, said significant headway had been made.
"We are negotiating our differences and we have made
considerable progress," he said. "In some cases we have had
results ... but still we have three, four differences."
These included the fate of Iran's Arak heavy-water reactor
project and the extent of sanctions relief, diplomats said.
Policymakers from the six major powers have said an interim
accord on confidence-building steps could be within reach to
start a cautious process of detente with Iran and douse the
spectre of a wider Middle East war.
Under discussion is an Iranian suspension of some sensitive
nuclear activities, above all medium-level uranium enrichment,
in exchange for sanctions relief. That could involve releasing
some Iranian funds frozen in foreign bank accounts and allowing
trade in precious metals, petrochemicals and aircraft parts.
The United States may also agree to relax pressure on other
countries not to buy Iranian oil. Tehran has made clear it wants
more significant gestures diluting the stifling superstructure
of sanctions blocking its oil exports and use of the
international banking and financial system.
The OPEC producer rejects suspicions it is covertly try to
develop the means to produce nuclear weapons, saying it is
stockpiling nuclear material for future atomic power plants.
Asked whether he believed there would be an agreement this
week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said: "I
think it's a possibility. It's not final yet. I'm always
optimistic. It depends on many factors."
Western diplomats said there was still a chance that U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry would return to Geneva along with
his five counterparts in another attempt to clinch a deal.
IRAN SEES "EXCESSIVE DEMANDS"
But a senior European diplomat told reporters the ministers
would make the trip only if there was an agreement to sign.
"We have made progress, including core issues," the diplomat
said, adding that "there are four or five things still on the
table" that need to be resolved.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, one of Iran's
senior negotiators, urged the six powers to be flexible.
"We're currently working on a text, the majority of
provisions of which there is common understanding on, and this
points to progress," he was quoted as saying by Iran's IRNA news
agency. Differences persisted, however, he said.
"If the other side show flexibility, we can reach an
agreement. If the (six-power group) is not flexible in its
excessive demands, the negotiations will not progress."
Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, who is coordinating the talks on behalf of the five
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany, met
again on Friday morning to explore ways to narrow differences on
the outstanding sticking points.
There was no immediate word on whether they succeeded in
getting any closer to an accord; Ashton's spokesman only
described the meeting as "useful". But one Iranian delegate said
"this morning's session was better then the one last night".
Ashton later briefed the six powers.
A senior Western diplomat said late on Thursday it would
"not be a tragedy" if the third round of Geneva talks within a
month adjourned without a deal and reconvened in a few weeks for
another try.
RIGHT TO ENRICH?
Israel continued its public campaign of criticising the
offer of sanctions rollbacks for Iran, voicing its conviction
that all it would achieve would be more time for Iran to master
nuclear technology and amass potential bomb fuel.
"We think it's not a useful agreement, perhaps even
damaging," Deputy Foreign Minister Ze'ev Elkin told Israel
Radio. "Even those who support the agreement say the only goal
of the agreement is to play for time."
He appeared to be referring to France, which has taken a
harder line than other Western powers and repeatedly urged the
six-power group not to make too many compromises with Tehran.
The renewal of nuclear diplomacy with Iran became possible
after the landslide election in June of Hassan Rouhani, a
relative moderate, as president on promises of improving the
economy and mending ties with the West.
For the powers, an interim deal would mandate a halt to
Iran's enrichment of uranium to a purity of 20 percent - a major
technical step towards the bomb threshold, more sweeping U.N.
nuclear inspections in Iran and a shutdown of the Arak reactor
project, a potential source of bomb-grade plutonium.
The U.S. delegation at the talks has said no country has an
inherent right to enrich uranium, referring to the Iranians' key
demand. But it also indicated that some kind of compromise on
the issue could be devised.
U.S. ability to be flexible is limited, however, given the
scepticism in U.S. Congress about cutting a deal with Tehran.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday he
was committed to pursuing a tougher Iran sanctions bill when the
Senate returns from a recess early next month - even though
President Barack Obama has warned that could derail diplomacy in
Geneva.
If a preliminary agreement is reached for a six-month
suspension of some of Iran's most sensitive nuclear activity,
the six powers and Tehran will use that time to hammer out a
broader and longer-term accord.
