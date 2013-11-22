* Possible compromise on Iran's claimed "right to enrich"
uranium
* Russia's Lavrov in Geneva to join talks; Kerry to come too
* Iranian chief negotiator sees "considerable progress"
* Fate of Iran's Arak heavy-water reactor remains at issue
* Israel renews campaign of criticising offer to Iran
(Adds Kerry to travel to Geneva)
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
GENEVA, Nov 22 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will travel to Geneva to join talks on Iran's nuclear
programme, the State Department said on Friday, as Tehran and
six world powers appeared closer to clinching an elusive
breakthrough.
Washington's announcement came after diplomats in the Swiss
city said a major sticking point in negotiations on an agreement
under which Tehran would curb its contested atomic activities
may have been overcome.
Kerry would leave for Geneva later on Friday "with the goal
of continuing to help narrow the differences and move closer to
an agreement," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
The decision was taken after consulting with European Union
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who is coordinating talks
with Iran on behalf of the six powers, Psaki added in a
statement.
Diplomats earlier said a compromise over Iran's insistence
that its "right" to enrich uranium be internationally recognised
has been proposed, possibly opening the way to a breakthrough in
intensive negotiations that began on Wednesday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Geneva on
Friday evening and met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif and with Ashton, a Russian spokeswoman said.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius expressed hope that a
deal could be made, telling reporters in Paris that he was in
contact with the negotiators in Geneva. France has taken a
harder line than other Western powers and repeatedly urged the
six-power group not to make too many compromises with Tehran.
"As long as there is no agreement, there is no agreement.
You know our position ... it's a position based on firmness, but
at the same time a position of hope that we can reach a deal,"
Fabius said.
The United States and other Western powers say there is no
such thing as a right to enrich - a process that can yield both
electricity and nuclear bombs - but Iran views it as a matter of
national sovereignty and crucial to any deal that would resolve
a decade-old standoff over its nuclear intentions.
The Islamic Republic also wants relief from economic
sanctions in return for any nuclear concessions that could allay
the West's suspicions that its nuclear fuel-making programme has
military rather than its stated civilian goals.
Foreign ministers from the six nations negotiating with Iran
- the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany
- waded into the previous talks on Nov. 7-9 and came close to
winning concessions from Iran which they count on to reduce the
risk of Iran achieving a nuclear weapons capability.
POLITICALLY CHARGED DETAILS
In the days running up to the talks, policymakers from the
six powers said an interim accord on confidence-building steps
could be within reach to start a cautious process of detente
with Iran and banish the spectre of a wider Middle East war.
Under discussion is Iranian suspension of some sensitive
nuclear activities, above all medium-level uranium enrichment,
in exchange for sanctions relief. That could involve releasing
some Iranian funds frozen in foreign bank accounts and allowing
trade in precious metals, petrochemicals and aircraft parts.
The United States might also agree to relax pressure on
other countries not to buy Iranian oil. Tehran has made clear it
wants more significant gestures diluting the sanctions blocking
its oil exports and use of the international banking system.
Diplomacy on Tehran's nuclear aspirations has revived
remarkably since the election of Hassan Rouhani, a relative
moderate, as president in June on promises of winning sanctions
relief and diminishing Iran's international isolation.
But the sides have struggled to wrap up a deal, bogged down
in politically vexed details and hampered by mutual mistrust.
Diplomats said new, compromise language of a deal being
discussed did not explicitly recognise a right to produce
nuclear fuel by any country. "If you speak about the right to a
peaceful nuclear programme that's open to interpretation," a
diplomat told Reuters without elaborating.
No other details were available, but Zarif, Tehran's chief
negotiator, said earlier in the day that significant headway had
been made even though three or four "differences" remained.
The fate of Iran's Arak heavy-water reactor project - a
potential source of an alternative bomb material, plutonium -
and the extent of sanctions relief were among the other
stumbling blocks, diplomats said.
The OPEC producer rejects suspicions it is covertly trying
to develop the means to produce nuclear weapons, saying it is
stockpiling nuclear material for future atomic power plants.
SENATE SANCTIONS PUSH
A senior European diplomat told reporters earlier that
foreign ministers of the six states would come to Geneva only if
there was a deal to sign. "We have made progress, including core
issues," the diplomat said.
Zarif and Ashton met throughout the day on Friday to try to
narrow the remaining gaps.
Israel continued its public campaign of criticising the
offer of sanctions rollbacks for Iran, voicing its conviction
that all it would achieve would be more time for Iran to master
nuclear technology and amass potential bomb fuel.
"We think it's not a useful agreement, perhaps even
damaging," Deputy Foreign Minister Ze'ev Elkin told Israel
Radio.
For the powers, an interim deal would mandate a halt to
Iran's enrichment of uranium to a purity of 20 percent - a major
technical step towards the bomb threshold, more sweeping U.N.
nuclear inspections in Iran and an Arak reactor shutdown.
The United States has only limited flexibility during the
talks, however, because of scepticism in the U.S. Congress about
the benefits of cutting any deal with Tehran.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday he
was committed to pursuing a tougher Iran sanctions bill when the
Senate returns from a recess early next month - even though
President Barack Obama has warned that could derail diplomacy in
Geneva.
The White House said on Friday it hoped a deal can be
reached in Geneva. If a preliminary agreement is reached for a
six-month suspension of some of Iran's most sensitive nuclear
activity, the six powers and Tehran will use that time to hammer
out a broader and longer-term accord.
