* Possible compromise on Iran's stated "right to enrich"
uranium
* France's Fabius says in Geneva to reach "solid deal"
* China, British, French, German foreign ministers to join
talks
* Iranian chief negotiator sees "considerable progress"
* Fate of Iran's Arak heavy-water reactor remains at issue
* Israel renews campaign of criticising offer to Iran
(Adds Kerry's arrival in Geneva)
By Parisa Hafezi and John Irish
GENEVA, Nov 23 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry arrived in Geneva on Saturday to join talks on Iran's
contested nuclear programme, as Tehran and six world powers
appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough in the decade-old
dispute.
The Chinese, French, British and German foreign ministers -
Wang Yi, Laurent Fabius, William Hague and Guido Westerwelle -
were due along with Kerry to take part in intense negotiations
on a deal under which Iran would curb its atomic activity in
exchange for some relief from economic sanctions.
The announcements came after diplomats in the Swiss city
said a major sticking point in the talks, which began on
Wednesday, may have been overcome.
A senior European diplomat told reporters earlier that
foreign ministers of the six states would come to Geneva only if
there was a deal to sign. "We have made progress, including core
issues," the diplomat said.
France's Foreign Minister, who spoke out against a draft
deal floated at the November 7-9 negotiating round, appeared
guarded on arrival in Geneva early on Saturday.
"I hope we can reach a deal, but a solid deal. I am here to
work on that," he said.
France has consistently taken a tough line over Iran's
nuclear programme, helping Paris forge closer ties with Tehran's
foes in Israel and the Gulf.
However, a French diplomatic source urged caution.
"It's the home stretch, but previous negotiations have
taught us to be prudent."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Geneva on
Friday evening and met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, a Russian
spokeswoman said.
Kerry left for Geneva "with the goal of continuing to help
narrow the differences and move closer to an agreement," State
Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
The decision was taken after consulting with Ashton, who is
coordinating talks with Iran on behalf of the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, Psaki said.
Later, deputy State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said
that Kerry decided to travel to Geneva "in light of the progress
being made" and with "the hope that an agreement will be
reached".
Echoing optimism that a deal was close, China's state-run
Xinhua news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesman as saying
the talks "have reached the final moment". The country's foreign
minister left Beijing for Geneva early on Saturday.
Diplomats said a compromise over Iran's insistence that its
"right" to enrich uranium be internationally recognised has been
proposed, possibly opening the way to a long-sought
breakthrough.
The United States and other Western powers say there is no
such thing as a right to enrich - a process that can yield both
electricity and nuclear bombs - but Iran views it as a matter of
national sovereignty and crucial to any deal that would resolve
the standoff over its nuclear intentions.
The Islamic Republic also wants relief from economic
sanctions in return for any nuclear concessions it makes that
could allay the West's suspicions that its nuclear fuel-making
programme has military rather than its stated civilian goals.
Foreign ministers from the six nations negotiating with Iran
waded into the previous talks on Nov. 7-9 and came close to
winning concessions from Iran, which they count on to reduce the
risk of Iran achieving a nuclear weapons capability.
POLITICALLY CHARGED DETAILS
In the days running up to the talks, policymakers from the
six powers said an interim accord on confidence-building steps
could be within reach to start a cautious process of detente
with Iran and banish the spectre of a wider Middle East war.
Under discussion is Iranian suspension of some sensitive
nuclear activities, above all medium-level uranium enrichment.
Sanctions relief offered in return could involve releasing some
Iranian funds frozen in foreign bank accounts and allowing trade
in precious metals, petrochemicals and aircraft parts.
The United States might also agree to relax pressure on
other countries not to buy Iranian oil. Tehran has made clear it
wants more significant diluting of the sanctions blocking its
oil exports and its use of the international banking system.
Diplomacy on Tehran's nuclear aspirations has revived
remarkably since the election of Hassan Rouhani, a relative
moderate, as president in June on promises of winning sanctions
relief and diminishing Iran's international isolation.
The sides have struggled to wrap up a deal, however, bogged
down in politically vexed details and hampered by long-standing
mutual mistrust.
In Geneva, last-minute discussions wrapped up around
midnight on Friday as diplomats from the six powers, the EU and
Iran sought to work out an agreement.
Diplomats said new, compromise language being discussed did
not explicitly recognise a right to produce nuclear fuel by any
country. "If you speak about the right to a peaceful nuclear
programme, that's open to interpretation," a diplomat told
Reuters without elaborating.
No other details were available, but Zarif, Tehran's chief
negotiator, said earlier in the day that significant headway had
been made even though three or four "differences" remained.
The fate of Iran's Arak heavy-water reactor project - a
potential source of an alternative bomb material, plutonium -
and the extent of sanctions relief were among the other
stumbling blocks, diplomats said.
The OPEC producer rejects suspicions it is covertly trying
to develop the means to produce nuclear weapons, saying it is
stockpiling nuclear material for future atomic power plants.
SENATE SANCTIONS PUSH
Zarif and Ashton met throughout the day on Friday to try to
narrow the remaining gaps.
Israel continued its public campaign of criticising the
offer of sanctions rollbacks for Iran, voicing its conviction
that all it would achieve would be more time for Iran to master
nuclear technology and amass potential bomb fuel.
"I think right now the international community ... has all
the leverage to roll back its (Iran's) nuclear making
capacities," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told
local media in Moscow.
"It's a pity, just when they have this maximum leverage,
that they're backing off and essentially giving Iran an
unbelievable Christmas present - the capacity to maintain this
breakout capability for practically no concessions at all," he
said.
For the powers, an interim deal would mandate a halt to
Iran's enrichment of uranium to a purity of 20 percent - a major
technical step towards the bomb threshold, more sweeping U.N.
nuclear inspections in Iran and an Arak reactor shutdown.
The United States has only limited flexibility during the
talks, however, because of scepticism in the U.S. Congress about
the benefits of cutting any deal with Tehran.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday he
was committed to pursuing a tougher Iran sanctions bill when the
Senate returns from a recess early next month - even though
President Barack Obama has warned that could derail diplomacy in
Geneva.
If a preliminary agreement is reached for a six-month
suspension of some of Iran's most sensitive nuclear activity,
the six powers and Tehran will use that time to hammer out a
broader and longer-term accord.
