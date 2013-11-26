(Corrects to Iraq in penultimate paragraph)
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Nov 26 Iran's nuclear negotiators
returned home as heroes on Sunday, greeted by jubilant
supporters after securing a deal with world powers over the
country's disputed atomic programme.
Two days on, Iran's political realities are sinking in.
To ensure the deal stays on track, Iran's new moderate
government needs to protect it from virulently anti-Western
security hardliners who wield great economic and political power
and are close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Those voices are mostly silent as yet, but as the complex
accord's costs and benefits are weighed by Iran's factionalised
political class, hardliners who call the United States and its
allies "world arrogance" will be poised to pounce.
"Major opposition is limited at the moment, but whichever
parties have benefited from the status quo of sanctions and a
closed economy stand to lose," said Siavush Randjbar-Daemi, a
lecturer on Iranian politics at the University of Manchester in
Britain.
"The agreement is still frail and the sense of urgency for
talks on the next stages shows that things are on thin ice and
the Iranian side needs to continue the momentum."
President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif are increasingly popular: Iranians sense that the deal may
solve the nuclear stand-off and end sanctions that have done
serious damage to Iran's economy.
CRITICS
But they must contend with critics such as the
ultra-conservative Kayhan newspaper, which has questioned the
divergence of views between Iran and the United States over a
key part of the text: Iran says its right to enrich uranium has
been recognised, while U.S. officials maintain that is not the
case.
"The fact that American leaders undermined the deal several
hours after (they signed it) - before the ink was even dry -
shows that the root of the challenge of dealing with
untrustworthy America remains," Kayhan said in an editorial.
Such interpretations could gain traction among Iranians,
especially if hawks in the U.S. Congress at the same time
succeed in blocking further attempts at rapprochement.
"If the U.S. backs away from the deal or it's undercut by
Congress, that feeds the hardliners in Iran," said Scott Lucas
of EA Worldview, a news website that monitors Iranian media.
The situation leaves Khamenei - who quickly endorsed the
achievement - in a bind.
He now faces the challenge of weighing the vision of the
government against that of hardliners to whom he owes a lot, not
least snuffing out the threat to his authority from millions of
protesters who disputed the 2009 presidential election.
"The supreme leader will have a difficult balancing act to
maintain. He will have to apply the best of his skills to keep
the moderates and the conservatives happy," said Iranian-born
Meir Javedanfar, a lecturer on Iranian politics at the
Interdisciplinary Centre at Herzliya, Israel.
"On one hand he needs Rouhani ... to reach a deal with the
West. On the other Khamenei also needs the support of the
conservatives as they have been his most loyal allies."
CHARM OFFENSIVE
While Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful, the West
suspects it is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.
Since the agreement was sealed, Rouhani's government has
gone on a charm offensive in an attempt to shore up support from
conservative groups and their constituencies.
Within hours Rouhani gave a news conference alongside the
families of Iranian nuclear scientists who were assassinated in
Tehran in attacks Iran blamed on Israel.
"It's a shame your father (martyred nuclear scientist) isn't
here with us today; be assured his memory lives on," Rouhani's
office quoted him as saying. It sent a Twitter message with a
picture of the president kissing the head of a young girl.
Since returning home, Zarif has also polished his own
revolutionary credentials. On Monday, he honoured the sacrifice
of those killed in the Iran-Iraq war, a central pillar of the
uncompromising views on national security held by hardliners,
and also met the families of killed nuclear scientists.
ISRAELI ANGER HELPS SELL DEAL
"This was a pre-emptive move, a very astute political move,"
said Mehran Kamrava, of Georgetown University in Qatar. "He was
extremely sympathetic to their loss ... so it would not appear
the loss was in vain."
Zarif has also emphasised the threat the agreement is under
from Iran's enemies abroad, namely Israel, in what appears to be
another way to get Iran's conservative critics on side with the
deal. His message appears to be: 'if Netanyahu doesn't like it,
that's good news'.
The government has been sure to invoke Khamenei's
endorsement of the agreement.
But that was not as resounding as they made out.
In reply to a letter of congratulation from Rouhani thanking
him for his support, the supreme leader appeared to pay homage
to the uncompromising anti-Western resistance of Iranian
officials over the last eight years.
His message read, in part: "God willing, persistence against
those who want too much should always be the criteria for ...
officials."
"IRAN IS YOUR BROTHER"
Mehran Kamrava commented that Khamenei had given himself
some political "elbow room" in case the deal collapsed.
"Historically the supreme leader is supposed to be above the
fray. So if the deal goes south, he won't have put himself out,"
Kamrava said.
Not wanting to be seen as the cause of the agreement's
failures, Iranian hawks have instead busied themselves with
firing broadsides at the West rather than at the accord itself.
"America and the arrogant enemies of the Islamic revolution
talk of military options against the Islamic Republic. This is
no more than bluff and exaggeration," the commander in chief of
the Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Jafari, said on Tuesday.
"The smallest military mistake that is made with regard to
Iran and Americans would see the most historic loss, and many
U.S. facilities and those of their allies in the region and
outside would be in the cross-hairs."
Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, credited with spoiling a
nuclear deal brokered by former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
with world powers in 2009, also lashed out over statements by
Western powers that they had acted to protect the region.
"You have set fire to the east and west of the Middle East
and then you speak of security in the region. Afghanistan,
Pakistan, Iraq and Syria are ablaze because of you," he said.
"We say to leaders of regional countries, don't be under the
influence of the intrigues of the American government or the
Zionist usurper. Iran is your brother. We are all followers of
one prophet and one religion."
(Additional reporting by Isabel Coles, Stephen Kalin and Jon
Hemming; Editing by William Maclean and Giles Elgood)