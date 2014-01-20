* IAEA expected to give green light to nuclear deal with
Iran
* Tehran to suspend some atom activities to win sanctions
relief
* Interim deal seen as step towards broad nuclear settlement
By Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl
BRUSSELS/VIENNA, Jan 20 World powers and Iran
are due to start implementing a landmark deal on Monday curbing
Tehran's nuclear programme, amid hopes that it will pave the way
for a broad settlement of a decade-old standoff and ease fears
of a new Middle East war.
If, as expected, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog
confirms in the morning that Iran is meeting its end of the
agreement, the European Union and the United States will later
in the day suspend some economic sanctions in return.
The mutual concessions are scheduled to last six months,
during which time six powers - the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany - aim to negotiate a final accord
defining the permissible scope of Iran's nuclear activity.
Western governments want such an agreement to lay to rest
their concerns that Iran could produce an atomic weapon. Tehran
is seeking an end to painful economic sanctions that have
severely damaged its oil-dependent economy.
The interim accord, struck on Nov. 24 after years of on-off
diplomacy, marks the first time in a decade that Tehran has
limited its nuclear work, which it says has no military goals,
and the first time the West has eased economic pressure on Iran.
"It is an important agreement and I hope that this will now
give us an opportunity to move forward and to look at a more
comprehensive agreement shortly," EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said.
Ashton coordinates diplomatic contacts with Iran on behalf
of the six nations and plans to visit Tehran in the coming weeks
as part of her effort to bring an end to the nuclear dispute.
Under the deal, Iran is obligated to suspend enrichment of
uranium to a fissile concentration of 20 percent, a short
technical step away from the level needed for nuclear weapons.
It also has to dilute or convert its pile of this
higher-grade uranium, and cease work on the Arak heavy water
reactor, which could provide plutonium for bombs.
In return, it will be able to retrieve $4.2 billion in oil
revenues frozen in overseas accounts, and resume trade in
petrochemicals, gold and other precious metals.
The U.S. government estimates the value of sanctions relief
in total at about $7 billion, although some diplomats say much
will depend on the extent to which Western companies will now
seek to re-enter the Iranian market.
Washington has made clear its view that it is premature for
industry to start doing business with Iran again, as most of the
sanctions remain in place for now.
MIRED IN MISTRUST
The preliminary accord appeared to arrest a drift towards
regional war during which the United States and Israel have both
refused to rule out military action against Iranian nuclear
sites if the matter cannot be resolved by diplomacy.
Western diplomats, as well as many independent nuclear
experts, see it as an important first step that offers a rare
chance to finally resolve the nuclear dispute.
Last year's election of a relative moderate, Hassan Rouhani,
as Iranian president led to a thaw in ties with the West after
years of confrontation and hostile rhetoric.
But Israel, which is believed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear arsenal and views a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential
threat, has branded the deal a historic mistake as it does not
dismantle Tehran's uranium enrichment programme.
Its allies in the U.S. Congress have threatened to impose
new sanctions on Iran, even though President Barack Obama has
urged them to give diplomacy a chance.
Mark Dubowitz, head of the Foundation for Defense of
Democracies in Washington and a proponent of tough sanctions on
Iran, said that by providing economic relief, the West will lose
future bargaining power.
"The interim deal does nothing over the next 12 months to
prevent Iran from proceeding with the nuclear-weapon and
ballistic-missile research that are the keys to a deliverable
nuclear weapon," he said.
"Ahead of final negotiations, Tehran will be in a stronger
position to block peaceful Western efforts to dismantle its
military-nuclear programme."
The U.N. nuclear watchdog will play a key role in checking
that Iran implements the deal, but its increased access still
falls short of what it says it needs to investigate suspicions
that Tehran may have worked on designing an atomic bomb.
It is also a far cry from the wide-ranging inspection powers
the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had in Iraq in the
1990s to unearth and dismantle Saddam Hussein's clandestine
nuclear programme after the first Gulf war.
"The accord gives the powers and Iran plenty of flexibility
in going about reducing Iran's nuclear threat to a level the
world will accept," said proliferation expert Mark Hibbs of the
Carnegie Endowment think-tank.
"But it hasn't spelled out how they will work with the IAEA
to resolve allegations that Iran has been working on nuclear
weapons."
Reaching the final accord will mean overcoming decades of
deep-seated mistrust between Iran and the West, and politicians
on both sides have warned it will be hugely challenging.
Obama said this month he had "no illusions" about how hard
it would be to secure a comprehensive agreement.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)