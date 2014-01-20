* IAEA report shows Iran suspending some nuclear activity
* EU eases some economic sanctions in return
* White House says will ease some sanctions, enforce others
* Interim deal seen as step towards broad nuclear settlement
* Israel says any final deal must do more to limit Tehran
By Fredrik Dahl and Justyna Pawlak
VIENNA/BRUSSELS, Jan 20 Iran has halted its most
sensitive nuclear operations under a preliminary deal with world
powers, winning some relief from economic sanctions on Monday in
a ground-breaking exchange that could ease a threat of war.
The United States and European Union both suspended some
trade and other restrictions against the OPEC oil producer after
the United Nations' nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran had
fulfilled its side of an agreement made on Nov. 24.
The announcements, which coincided with a diplomatic row
over Iran's role at peace talks on Syria, will
allow six months of negotiation on a definitive accord that the
West hopes can end fears of Tehran developing nuclear weapons
and Iran wants to end sanctions that are crippling its economy.
Iranian officials hailed a warming of ties that will also
see their new president make a pitch to international business
leaders at Davos later this week: "The iceberg of sanctions
against Iran is melting," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy
Organisation, Ali Akbar Salehi, told Iranian state television.
Iran should be able to recover $4.2 billion in oil revenues
frozen in foreign accounts over the six months of the interim
deal, as well as resume trade in petrochemicals and gold and
other precious metals. But EU and U.S. officials stressed that
other sanctions will still be enforced during the six months of
talks and that reaching a final accord will be difficult.
Israel, which has called the interim pact a "historic
mistake" and has repeatedly warned it might attack Iran to
prevent it developing nuclear arms, said any final deal must end
any prospect of Tehran building an atomic bomb - something Iran
insists it has never had any intention of doing.
The interim accord was the culmination of years of on-off
diplomacy between Iran and six powers - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany. It marks the first
time in a decade that Tehran has limited nuclear operations that
it says are aimed mainly at generating electricity and the first
time the West has eased its economic pressure on Iran.
TALKS AHEAD
"This is an important first step," said EU foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton. "But more work will be needed to fully
address the international community's concerns regarding the
exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme."
Ashton, who coordinates diplomatic contacts with Iran on
behalf of the six world powers, said she expected talks on the
final settlement to start in February.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said those
negotiations would be "even more complex" and added: "We go into
it clear-eyed about the difficulties ahead."
A White House spokesman said the "aggressive enforcement" of
the remaining sanctions would continue.
A senior U.S. official said: "This temporary relief will not
fix the Iranian economy. It will not come close.
"Iran is not and will not be open for business until it
reaches a comprehensive agreement."
President Barack Obama's administration faces opposition to
the easing of sanctions from Israel and from some members of
Congress who have threatened to tighten some restrictions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament
the temporary pact fell short of preventing Iran from working on
nuclear arms. He said: "In the final deal, the international
community must get the Iranian nuclear train off the track. Iran
must not have the capability to produce atomic bombs."
Israel, assumed to be the only nuclear power in the Middle
East, has been discomfited by U.S. detente with Iran since the
election last year of President Hassan Rouhani, a relative
moderate. He is expected to court global business this week at
the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The deal took months of secret negotiations between
Washington and Tehran and marks a new thaw in relations that
have been generally hostile since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
IAEA
Under the interim deal, Iran agreed to suspend enrichment of
uranium to a fissile concentration of 20 percent, a short
technical step away from the level needed for nuclear weapons.
It also has to dilute or convert its stockpile of this
higher-grade uranium, and cease work on the Arak heavy water
reactor, which could provide plutonium, an alternative to
uranium for bombs.
The IAEA said Tehran had begun the dilution process and that
enrichment of uranium to 20 percent had been stopped at the two
facilities where such work is done.
"The Agency confirms that, as of Jan. 20, 2014, Iran ... has
ceased enriching uranium above 5 percent U-235 at the two
cascades at the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (PFEP) and four
cascades at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) previously
used for this purpose," its report to member states said.
It was referring to Iran's two enrichment plants, at Natanz
and Fordow. Cascades are linked networks of centrifuge machines
that spin uranium gas to increase the concentration of U-235,
the isotope used in nuclear fission chain reactions, which is
found in nature at concentrations of less than 1 percent.
The U.S. government estimates the value to Iran of sanctions
relief at about $7 billion in total, although some diplomats say
much will depend on the extent to which Western companies will
now seek to re-enter the Iranian market.
DOUBTS
Analysts said much was still unclear about how world powers
could achieve their goal of ensuring Iran cannot, secretly or
otherwise, develop the capability to build a nuclear weapon.
Mark Dubowitz, head of the Foundation for Defense of
Democracies in Washington and a proponent of tough sanctions on
Iran, said that by providing short-term economic relief, the
West was losing future bargaining power with Tehran.
"The interim deal does nothing over the next 12 months to
prevent Iran from proceeding with the nuclear-weapon and
ballistic-missile research that are the keys to a deliverable
nuclear weapon," he said. "Ahead of final negotiations, Tehran
will be in a stronger position to block peaceful Western efforts
to dismantle its military-nuclear programme."
The U.N. nuclear watchdog will play a key role in checking
that Iran implements the deal, but its increased access falls
short of what it says it needs to investigate suspicions that
Tehran may have worked on designing an atomic bomb in the past.
"The accord gives the powers and Iran plenty of flexibility
in going about reducing Iran's nuclear threat to a level the
world will accept," said Mark Hibbs of the Carnegie Endowment.
"But it hasn't spelled out how they will work with the IAEA to
resolve allegations Iran has been working on nuclear weapons."
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara, Lesley
Wroughton, Jeff Mason and Steve Holland in Washingon, Adrian
Croft in Brussels and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Writing by
Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Peter Graff and Alastair Macdonald)