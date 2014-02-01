(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Iranian minister says talks on final deal will "take some
time"
* Diplomats say centrifuge research has been sticking point
* Too early to see impact of sanctions easing -Zarif
By Adrian Croft
MUNICH, Feb 1 Iran is not prepared to give up
research on centrifuges used to purify uranium as part of a
final deal to address international concerns over its nuclear
activities, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on
Saturday.
Iran reached a landmark preliminary agreement with six world
powers in November to halt its most sensitive nuclear
operations, winning some relief from sanctions in return.
Iran is to begin talks with the United States, China,
Russia, Britain, France and Germany in Vienna on Feb. 18 on a
definitive settlement of the decade-old dispute over its nuclear
programme.
Diplomats have said that one sticking point in the talks has
been over the research and development of a new model of
advanced nuclear centrifuge that Iran says it has installed.
Centrifuges are machines that purify uranium for use as fuel
in atomic power plants or, if purified to a high level, weapons.
Asked if Iran would be prepared to give up research on
centrifuges as part of a final deal, Zarif said: "No, but I am
not prepared also to negotiate over the air."
"We are going to discuss various aspects of the nuclear
programme and I do not think technology and science has anything
to do with proliferation," he said in an interview with Reuters
and The International Media Associates, a television production
company.
In December, Al-Monitor, a news website focusing on the
Middle East, cited a former U.S. official as saying Iran had
notified the six powers it wanted to install additional "IR-2m"
centrifuges, modified versions of second-generation machines.
ADVANCED CENTRIFUGES
Diplomats now say, however, that Iran has told the six
countries it wants to press ahead with the development of even
more advanced centrifuges than the IR-2m.
The November agreement allows Iran to engage in research and
development, but bars it from installing new centrifuges.
Western diplomats say they are uncomfortable with the idea
of Iran pressing ahead with the development of more advanced
centrifuges. But Iran says centrifuge research is crucial.
Asked his expectations for the Feb. 18 talks and how long he
thought it would take to reach a final agreement, Zarif said:
"It's just the beginning of the negotiations for a final
agreement. It is the first step of the final step and I expect
it to take some time.
"Of course, in our view it is not that difficult to reach an
agreement provided there is good faith and the willingness on
the part of all parties to try to examine various options to
address the common objective of the Iranian nuclear programme
being exclusively used for peaceful purposes," he said, speaking
on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"We are ready because we believe it is in our interests and
we have no other intention. So theoretically it shouldn't be
that difficult. The detail may be a bit more difficult to
achieve, so we will see," said Zarif, speaking in English.
On Jan. 20, the United States and European Union suspended
some trade and other restrictions against the OPEC oil producer
after the United Nations' nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran
had fulfilled its side of the Nov. 24 agreement.
The announcements allowed six months of negotiation on a
definitive accord.
Iran should be able to recover $4.2 billion in oil revenues
frozen in foreign accounts over the six months of the interim
deal, as well as resume trade in petrochemicals and gold and
other precious metals.
TOO EARLY
Zarif said the six powers had "pretty much" kept their side
of the bargain in suspending some sanctions, but it was too
early to see the results on Iranian trade.
"The psychological impact is there but the practical
implications on petrochemicals and other trade is yet to be
seen," he said.
A senior U.S. official said on Jan. 12 that Iran would
receive the first $550 million instalment of the blocked
overseas funds on or about Feb. 1.
Zarif said he believed Iran had received the instalment but
was not sure.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Defence Secretary
Chuck Hagel were in Munich for the conference but Zarif said he
had "not yet" had any contact with U.S. officials in the German
city.
The first round of talks on Syria's three-year-old civil war
that ended in Switzerland on Friday were clouded by controversy
after U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon first invited Iran and
then withdrew the offer after Tehran said it did not support a
June 2012 political transition deal that is the basis for the
talks.
Zarif said the Syria talks would "not necessarily" have made
more progress if Iran had participated.
"It is a very difficult situation and I don't expect just
with the presence or lack of presence of Iran that that would
make such a difference in the first round," he said.
"It is a difficult process and nobody should underestimate
the difficulties that lie ahead, but I do not believe that
negotiating based on illusions of the power of the opposition
that is in Geneva, which hardly controls any ground inside Syria
and may not be even welcome in the territories that are
controlled by the armed groups inside Syria ... helps achieve a
peaceful resolution to this very tragic conflict," he said.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Dan
Grebler)