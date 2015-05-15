(Adds current round of talks concluded on Friday, paragraph 2)
VIENNA May 15 Iran is prepared for "all
scenarios" in talks with world powers about curbing its nuclear
programme in exchange for sanctions relief, its top nuclear
negotiator said on Friday when asked what would happen if no
final deal was reached by July.
Diplomats have been working in Vienna this week to iron out
details of a deal without announcing any breakthrough ahead of a
self-imposed June 30 deadline. The current talks, led by U.S.
Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, concluded on Friday, a
diplomatic source said.
"Even if I'm optimistic, that doesn't mean that any deal is
acceptable. All parties want a good deal, and for Iran it's only
a good deal if our legitimate rights are respected and sanctions
are finished," top negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas
Araqchi told Austrian news agency APA.
"We have thought of all possibilities and, accordingly, are
prepared for all scenarios," he said.
Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, has said
sanctions must be rescinded as soon as any final deal is signed.
The United States wants a gradual lifting of restrictions tied
to verified compliance by Iran with its end of the deal, a big
sticking point left unresolved so far.
A framework accord reached last month also did not spell out
all details about the future of Iran's atomic research and
development programme, the exact scope of the U.N. atomic
watchdog's monitoring regime, and what kind of uranium stockpile
Tehran will be allowed to keep.
"We believe that solving the technical components won't be
difficult if there is veritable political will. If that is the
case, the final deal can very likely be reached before the
deadline," Araqchi said.
On Thursday, he held talks with the head of the
International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano. The IAEA is
seeking access to Iranian military sites, such as Parchin near
Tehran, as part of its investigation into any possible military
dimensions to Tehran's nuclear activities.
Iran, which is extremely reluctant to allow atomic
inspectors access to military sites, has been stalling the
investigation since last August.
Deputy-level talks between Iran and the six powers - the
United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - will
continue next week, Araqchi told Iranian Press TV.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he was
optimistic that Tehran could reach a final nuclear deal with
world powers provided that they "mean it seriously," according
to Germany's Spiegel magazine.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Additional reporting by Arshad
Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Ted Botha)