By Lesley Wroughton
GENEVA May 30 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif for six
hours on Saturday trying to overcome obstacles to a final
nuclear agreement, a month ahead of a deadline for a deal
between Tehran and six world powers.
They were the first substantive talks since Iran struck an
interim accord with the United States, Britain, France, Germany,
Russia and China on April 2.
"Secretary Kerry and Foreign Minister Zarif, along with
their teams, had a thorough and comprehensive discussion of all
of the issues today," a senior State Department official said,
without elaborating.
One of the issues still to be resolved is the push by the
world powers for international access to Iran's military sites
and its team of atomic experts. For its part, Tehran wants
sanctions to be lifted immediately after a deal is reached.
A senior U.S. official said earlier there had been
substantial progress in negotiations in Vienna in recent weeks
on drafting a political agreement and three technical annexes on
curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.
The United States has said it will not extend the talks
beyond the June 30 deadline.
"We really do believe we can get it done by (June) 30th and
we're not contemplating an extension. We just aren't," said the
official travelling with Kerry to Geneva, adding that Kerry's
schedule for June had been cleared to focus on the talks.
But France, which has demanded more stringent restrictions
on the Iranians, has indicated discussions are likely to slip
into July. Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi also
warned that the deadline might need to be extended.
Kerry was due to visit Paris on Monday after a quick trip to
Madrid on Sunday.
INSPECTIONS
A Western diplomat said inspections of military sites by
U.N. watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and
access to Iran's scientists were critical to checking whether
Iran was pursuing a clandestine nuclear weapons programme.
"If the IAEA can't have access to (the scientists) or the
military sites then its a problem," the Western diplomat said.
"The IAEA needs sufficient access quickly to those sites to
ensure things don't just disappear."
The State Department official took a similar view, saying
without access "we're not going to sign" a deal.
Iran denies any ambition to develop a nuclear weapon and
says its programme is purely peaceful.
"The issue of interviews with nuclear scientists is
generally off the table as well as the inspection of military
sites," Araqchi told reporters as he arrived for the talks with
Kerry. "How additional protocol would be implemented is still a
matter of disagreement that we are still talking about."
Iran's demand that sanctions be rescinded immediately after
a deal is also holding up a settlement as the powers' have said
they can only be removed in staggered phases.
Tehran-based analyst Saeed Laylaz said he expected a deal to
be finalised despite resistance from opponents in Iran and the
United States.
"Neither America nor Iran have a choice but to reach a
deal," he told Reuters. "Failure to reach a deal will fuel
tension in the region."
Mark Fitzpatrick, a former State Department official now at
the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said an
agreement was likely some time in July.
"The most difficult compromises have already been made," he
said. "But the Iranians could overplay their hand on the
incorrect assumption that (U.S. President Barack) Obama needs a
deal more than they do."
