* Khamenei's 'doubts' give conservatives their cue
* Supreme Leader's tone downbeat and cautious
* Zarif seeks opening to the West but hawks fear
capitulation
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, July 16 Iran's security hawks have begun
sniping at their country's historic nuclear deal, emboldened a
day after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described some
of the world powers that signed it as "untrustworthy".
Khamenei's remark will be understood by Iranians to refer
largely to the United States and Britain, the "Great and Little
Satans" long reviled by Iran's revolutionary theocracy for their
support of the Shah, overthrown in 1979.
The comment carries weight, because the conservative cleric
is the ultimate arbiter of high state policy under Iran's
unwieldy dual system of clerical and republican rule.
Khamenei did voice guarded appreciation of the deal, saying
it was significant, and urged calm, perhaps alluding to surging
popular hopes for an end to Iran's isolation, or to strains
between the supporters of the deal and its critics.
But his downbeat, measured tone was in contrast to lavish
praise for the agreement from pragmatic President Hassan Rouhani
and his Western-educated foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Figures close to Khamenei lost little time in taking aim at
the accord, which lifts sanctions on Tehran in return for Iran
accepting long-term curbs on a nuclear programme that the West
has suspected was aimed at creating a nuclear bomb.
PACT WITH THE DEVIL?
One saw worrying discrepancies between the U.S. and Iranian
interpretations of what had been agreed.
"The Iranian fact-sheet of the conclusion of the deal issued
by the foreign ministry had significant differences with what
America's president mentioned in his remarks," Mohammad Kazem
Anbarlui wrote in an editorial for the conservative newspaper
Resalat.
"The fact-sheet of the rival shows that Iranian red lines,
particularly about the lifting of sanctions, have not been
observed. The phrases and words used in the text contain
parentheses and it is loaded with interpretable, ambiguous or
multi-meaning expressions," he added.
Some conservatives believe reaching a deal with Washington
is tantamount to a pact with the devil.
While Khamenei will have the last word on the deal,
hardliners want the text subjected to rigorous scrutiny when it
is submitted for consideration to parliament and the National
Security Council.
These critics had a mild but visible presence in the streets
on Tuesday when the deal was announced.
An eyewitness told Reuters that, in the Karaj suburb of
Tehran, a man who was handing out sweets to people for "nuclear
victory" was shoved and roughed up by long bearded men who
looked like members of the hardline Basij militia.
Another eyewitness told Reuters that Basij on motorbikes
made their presence felt in the affluent Vanak Square in north
Tehran to show dissatisfaction with street jubilations. They
were outnumbered by young people dancing. No clash was reported.
Security hardliners such as the Basij and the leaders of the
Revolutionary Guards Corps carry real clout.
Conservative leaders of the Guards opposed many policies of
reformist president Mohammad Khatami, who served from 1997 to
2005, and helped to scuttle his boldest initiatives.
The Guards and the Basij also helped suppress huge street
protests that followed the disputed re-election of hardline
president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.
The two organisations are part of Iran's unwieldy system of
competing power structures, some of which, like the Guards, have
their own business empires.
Critics of Rouhani's outreach to the West started their
political campaign last year, announcing their concerns about
Tehran's possible concessions in nuclear negotiations. After a
lavish conference titled "We are worried about a bad deal", they
have simply become known as "The Worried".
While not a political party, "The Worried" is an umbrella
term describing those with a deep affiliation with hardline
conservatives and those who criticise Rouhani's government.
ISLAMIC STATE
They have doubts about the Rouhani's government efforts to
establish trust with the Americans. Zarif has said he would like
the deal to open new horizons in Iran-U.S. relations to address
what he called important "common challenges" in the region,
especially the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Khamenei has not expressed support for that idea.
Last week, answering a student who asked him what would
happen to the 'fight against global arrogance' after the
completion of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers,
Khamenei replied that "the U.S. is the true embodiment of
global arrogance" and "the fight cannot be interrupted".
"In contrast to what's been said, this deal will not lead to
cooperation between Iran and the U.S. in the region, but will
increase the tension between them," Mohammad Sarafi wrote in
Kayhan, a newspaper closely associated with Khamenei.
"It's not the first time that some traitors have tried to
put make-up on the face of the Great Satan. They believe we
should surrender to U.S. hegemony and whitewash their crimes."
Reformists in Iran have called the nuclear deal a turning
point in the history of the Islamic Republic, and the day the
revolutionary slogan "Death to America!" became defunct.
Former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani last week talked
about the possibility of reopening the U.S. embassy in Iran if
the deal were reached.
But in the short term at least, that appears unlikely.
"I don't think there will be an American embassy in Tehran
in near future," says Abbas Abdi, one of the students who
attacked the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979 but is now a
prominent reformist.
"We should not forget Iran-U.S. relations are not an
international issue. It has been taken hostage by domestic
political rivalries in both countries and it will continue to be
so."
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William
Maclean, Kevin Liffey and Paul Taylor)