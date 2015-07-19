* German economy minister visits Tehran
* Obama faces opposition in Congress to Iran agreement
* US defense secretary flies to Mideast to defend Iran deal
By Gernot Heller and Doina Chiacu
TEHRAN/WASHINGTON, July 19 President Barack
Obama's administration sent a nuclear agreement with Tehran to
Congress on Sunday and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
urged U.S. lawmakers to reject a deal he said would only feed an
"Iranian terror machine".
In a first concrete sign of European determination to
quickly rebuild economic and political ties with Iran after a
12-year standoff, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel arrived
in Tehran with an economic delegation. Other European powers
were expected to follow.
Obama has promised to exercise his veto if Congress rejects
the deal, which curbs Iran's nuclear programme while allowing an
easing of economic sanctions.
Overriding it would require a two-thirds majority of both
the House of Representatives and Senate, so the administration
is working to win over enough of Obama's fellow Democrats to
offset strong Republican opposition.
"I think the right thing to do is merely not to go ahead
with this deal," Netanyahu said on CBS's "Face the Nation" as he
continued a string of U.S. media interviews denouncing the deal
reached on Tuesday between Iran and six major powers.
"There are many things to be done to stop Iran's aggression
and this deal is not one of them," he said.
IRANIAN RECOGNITION OF ISRAEL
Tehran denies Western and Israeli accusations it has been
using a research programme as cover for ambitions to develop
atomic weapons. President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday he
expected the deal would lead to closer relations with Tehran's
neighbours in the Gulf region, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei said Iran remained at odds with the West.
It was on Khamenei's words that Netanyahu seized, speaking
to his cabinet on Sunday.
"The Iranians are not even trying to hide the fact they will
take advantage of the hundreds of billions they will receive via
the agreement to arm their terror machine," he said. "And they
say explicitly they will continue their struggle against the
United States and its allies, Israel of course above all."
U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter was due in Jerusalem on
Sunday night in an attempt to assuage Israel's anger over a deal
it says can only delay Iran becoming a nuclear state. He is also
touring Jordan and Saudi Arabia, which both eye the prospect of
increasing Iranian influence in the region with some suspicion.
Germany's Gabriel, due to meet President Hassan Rouhani and
several ministers, told German newspaper Bild he would use his
three-day trip to suggest Germany could serve as a mediator
between Iran and arch-enemy Israel. He said he would insist the
Iranian government recognise Israel's right to exist.
"Really stable, good relationships with Germany will only be
able to develop if this is accepted in Iranian politics. I will
keep making that clear during my trip to Iran," Gabriel said in
comments due to be published on Monday.
Opponents of the deal argue it does not provide enough
supervision of Iran's nuclear programme.
Secretary of State John Kerry, who led the U.S. delegation
to the talks with Iran, was asked on "Fox News Sunday with Chris
Wallace" why the deal did not provide for inspections anywhere
anytime.
"The fact is, that in arms control, there is no country
anywhere on this planet that has 'anywhere, anytime'," he said.
"There is no such standard. There is no such standard within
arms control inspections."
