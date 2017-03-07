VIENNA, March 7 U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration pledged on Tuesday to show "great strictness"
over restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities imposed by a deal
with major powers, but gave little indication of what that might
mean for the agreement.
The 2015 deal between Iran and six major powers restricts
Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of
international economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Trump has called the agreement "the worst deal ever
negotiated". His administration is now carrying out a review of
the accord which could take months, but it has said little about
where it stands on specific issues.
The Trump administration also gave few clues about any
potential policy shift on Tuesday in a statement to a quarterly
meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors.
"The United States will approach questions of JCPOA
interpretation, implementation, and enforcement with great
strictness indeed," the statement to the International Atomic
Energy Agency's (IAEA) 35-nation board said, citing the deal's
full name: the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
But the U.S. statement, the first to the Board of Governors
since Trump took office in January, also repeated language used
by the administration of former U.S. president Barack Obama, for
whom the deal was a legacy achievement.
"Iran must strictly and fully adhere to all commitments and
technical measures for their duration," it said - wording
identical to that used in the U.S. statement to the previous
Board of Governors meeting in November.
The IAEA, which polices the restrictions on Iran's nuclear
activities under the deal, last month produced a quarterly
report saying that Iran's stock of enriched uranium had halved
after coming close to a limit imposed by the agreement.
That report was the first to specify how much enriched
uranium Iran has, thanks to a series of agreements between
Tehran and major powers clarifying items that would not count
towards the stock.
Some major powers had criticised previous reports for not
being specific enough on items such as the size of the enriched
uranium stock, and the U.S. statement called for future reports
to be as detailed.
"We welcome inclusion of the additional level of detail, and
expect it will continue in the future," it said.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Gareth Jones)