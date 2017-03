BRUSSELS, July 16 World powers hope to resume negotiations with Iran over its disputed nuclear programme "as soon as possible", the European Union's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday.

Ashton, who oversees talks with Iran on behalf of the six powers, met with senior diplomats from the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the future of the negotiations. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Adrian Croft)