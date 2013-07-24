* Media reports say Putin to visit Iran next month
* Kremlin spokesman declines comment
* Talks will focus on nuclear dispute, reports say
MOSCOW, July 24 Russian leader Vladimir Putin
will meet Iran's newly elected president in Tehran next month to
discuss restarting talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear
programme, Russian and Iranian media reports said on Wednesday.
The Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted a source close to
the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying President Putin would
visit on Aug. 12, days after Hassan Rouhani is inaugurated.
Iran's Mehr news agency said Putin would travel to Iran on
Aug. 16, without citing a source.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined comment on the
reports. Putin last visited Iran in 2007 to attend a summit of
states bordering the Caspian Sea.
World powers hope Iran's relatively moderate new leader will
comply with demands for Tehran to scale back nuclear work which
they suspect is aimed at enabling it to make bombs.
Iran says it is enriching uranium, the fissile material for
atomic bombs, only to fuel nuclear power stations and for
medical purposes.
Once Rouhani takes office, Tehran's hardline team in nuclear
talks with six world powers is likely to be overhauled.
Although the president holds influence, Iran's theocratic
supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wields ultimate control
over Iranian nuclear policy.
The last high-level talks between Iran and six world powers
- the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany
- were held in Kazakhstan in April. They failed to break the
deadlock.
Moscow has proposed a compromise under which Tehran would be
rewarded for scaling back on enrichment with concessions on
international sanctions over the nuclear programme.
Kommersant also cited a defence industry source as saying
Putin could discuss an offer to replace frozen shipments of
S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Tehran with deliveries of
Antey-2500 anti-ballistic missiles, an upgrade of the S-300s.
Russia scrapped an S-300 sale to Iran in 2010 after it came
under international pressure not to complete the deal because of
the sanctions.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Alexei Anishchuk in
Moscow and by Marcus George in Dubai; Editing by Timothy
Heritage and Alistair Lyon)