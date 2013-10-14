GENEVA Oct 15 Iran will face pressure on
Tuesday to propose scaling back its nuclear programme to win
relief from crippling sanctions as talks between world powers
and Tehran resume after a six-month hiatus.
A two-day meeting in Geneva between Iran and the United
States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany is widely
seen as the best chance in years to end deadlock in a decade-old
dispute over Iran's nuclear programme that could otherwise
trigger a new Middle-East war.
The election in June of a relative moderate, Hassan Rouhani,
as Iran's new president, and his pledges to smooth Tehran's
international relations, has raised hopes of a negotiated
solution.
On the eve of the Geneva talks, the United States held out
the prospect of quick sanctions relief if Tehran moves swiftly
to allay concerns about its nuclear programme, although both
countries said any deal would be complex and take time.
Western diplomats said it remained unclear whether proposals
for ending the dispute Iran has promised to put forward in the
meeting would be sufficient to enable headway to be made.
The United States and its allies suspect Iran is seeking to
develop the capability to make nuclear weapons. Iran denies this
but its refusal to curb sensitive nuclear activity has drawn
tough international sanctions.
"We definitely hope that the new momentum will translate
into some concrete step forward," a senior Western diplomat said
ahead of the talks.
A senior U.S. administration official said: "I expect that
they will give us a detailed understanding of what they have in
mind. How detailed, I don't know."
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had dinner
with European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who
represents the so-called "P5+1" nations in the talks, on Monday
evening in Geneva.
A diplomat from one of the six powers said Zarif did not
disclose details of any Iranian proposal.
"We had a good dinner," Zarif told Reuters as he returned to
his hotel after the two-hour dinner at the Iranian diplomatic
residence in Geneva. When asked if he had given Ashton details
of an Iranian proposal, he said: "Proposal is for tomorrow."
CONSIDERING RAPID CHANGES
The U.S. administration official said that any potential
sanctions relief would be "targeted, proportional to what Iran
puts on the table".
"No one should expect a breakthrough overnight," the
official stressed, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In a hint that Western powers are seriously considering
easing sanctions in response to any Iranian concessions, leading
U.S. and EU sanctions experts came to Geneva to offer help in
discussing any potential changes. Diplomats said scenarios for
potential relief had been drawn up ahead of the talks.
Since 2006, Iran has rejected U.N. Security Council demands
that it halt uranium enrichment and has continued to expand its
nuclear fuel programme, leading to increasingly harsh sanctions.
Hopes of a negotiated settlement of the dispute were raised
last month when President Barack Obama and Rouhani spoke by
telephone, the highest level U.S.-Iranian contact since Iran's
Islamic revolution in 1979. Washington and Tehran have not had
diplomatic relations since 1980.
Rouhani said in New York last month he wanted a deal with
the P5+1 within three to six months. Zarif played down
expectations that an agreement would be reached this week.
"Tomorrow is the start of a difficult and relatively
time-consuming way forward," he said on his Facebook page on
Sunday.
The U.S. official said the Obama administration was
encouraged that Rouhani, who avoids the strident anti-Western
and anti-Israeli rhetoric of his predecessor Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, had a mandate to "pursue a more moderate course".
In the past, the six powers have demanded, among other
things, that Iran halt uranium enrichment, particularly to 20
percent fissile purity, move stockpiles of enriched uranium out
of the country and close down the Fordow enrichment plant, which
is buried inside a mountain south of Tehran.
Iran has rejected the demand that it send enriched uranium
abroad but signalled flexibility on other items.
Israel, widely assumed to be the Middle East's only nuclear
power, has warned the West not to ease sanctions before Tehran
has addressed fears about its ambitions.
