* Iran makes nuclear proposal, hopes to resolve dispute
* Western powers want more details of its ideas
* White House cautions against high expectations
By Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl
GENEVA, Oct 16 World powers will press Iran on
Wednesday for details of its proposal on resolving their
decade-old nuclear dispute during a second day of talks in
Geneva.
Western diplomats stress they want Tehran to back up its
newly conciliatory language with concrete actions by scaling
back its nuclear programme and allaying their suspicions it is
seeking the capability to make atomic bombs.
Both sides are trying to dampen expectations of any rapid
breakthrough at the two-day meeting, the first to be held since
President Hassan Rouhani took office, promising conciliation
over confrontation in Iran's relations with the world.
"There is still an awful lot of work to be done," said a
spokesman for the European Union's foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who oversees diplomacy with Iran on behalf of
the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany.
"We have had a certain amount of information from the
Iranian side and we will hope to get more detail from them
tomorrow," spokesman Michael Mann said after the first day of
talks on Tuesday.
His statement suggested Iran had yet to persuade Western
nations it was willing to curb the nuclear work and assure them
this was purely for peaceful energy production and medical
purposes, as Tehran says. In the Tuesday session, negotiators
had started discussing the "nitty-gritty" details of Iranian
suggestions, Mann said.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said his side
had presented a proposal capable of achieving a breakthrough.
But he later added it was not possible to tell whether progress
was being made. "It's too soon to judge," he told Reuters.
Rouhani's election in June raised hopes in the West that
Iran is finally ready to strike a deal. Tehran is anxious to win
relief from Western-led sanctions which have crippled its
economy, cut its oil export revenues 60 percent and brought
about a devaluation of its rial currency.
To achieve this, Iranian negotiators outlined their proposal
on Tuesday, without giving any public indication of how far
they would go to meet Western demands to curb uranium
enrichment.
The White House also warned against expecting quick results
from the talks, saying they were complex and technical and that
economic pressure on Teheran would remain.
"We certainly want to make clear that no one, despite the
positive signs that we've seen, no one should expect a
breakthrough overnight," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
"Although we appreciate the recent change in tone from the
Iranian government on this issue, we will be looking for
specific steps that address core issues," he added.
QUESTIONING SANCTIONS
At the heart of the dispute are the Iranian efforts to
enrich uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, an advance that
would bring it close to producing weapons-grade fuel.
Iran has previously spurned Western demands that it abandon
such work as an initial step in return for modest sanctions
relief, and has repeatedly called for the most painful trade
sanctions, such in the oil sector, to be lifted.
Western diplomats have said their demands on the 20-percent
uranium must be addressed before progress can be made. But some
diplomats acknowledged before the Geneva talks that the offer
might be changed substantially depending on what concessions
Iran offers.
A U.S. administration official said any possible reduction
of sanctions would be "targeted, proportional to what Iran puts
on the table".
Israel, Iran's arch-enemy and widely assumed to harbour the
Middle East's only nuclear arsenal, has lobbied Western powers
not to dilute sanctions before Iran has tackled core concerns -
enrichment and lack of transparency - about its nuclear goals.