DUBAI Dec 15 Iran will continue nuclear
negotiations with world powers despite "unsuitable actions"
which led to it halting technical talks in Vienna, Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday.
The United States on Thursday blacklisted additional
companies and people under existing sanctions intended to
prevent Iran from obtaining the capability to make nuclear
weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for electricity
generation and medical purposes only.
Iran's negotiators on Friday interrupted talks in Vienna on
how to implement a nuclear agreement because, its officials
said, the U.S. decision was against the spirit of the deal.
"In the last few days unsuitable actions have been taken on
the part of Americans which we have responded to in an
appropriate manner," Zarif said in a posting on his Facebook
page.
"We will continue with negotiations in Geneva with
seriousness and we will certainly show a correct, measured and
targeted response to any unsuitable action," he said.
The development has highlighted potential obstacles
negotiators face in pressing ahead with efforts to resolve a
decade-old dispute between the Islamic Republic and the West.
U.S. officials have said the blacklisting move showed that
the Geneva deal would not interfere with their policy of
economic embargoes designed to curb entities suspected of
supporting Iran's nuclear programme.
Some U.S. lawmakers are pushing for further sanctions to be
imposed against Iran but President Barack Obama has campaigned
for Congress to hold off on new measures to provide space for
the diplomatic process.
