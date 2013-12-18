DUBAI Dec 18 Iran will continue technical talks with world powers in Geneva on Thursday and Friday, a vital step in implementing a nuclear deal signed last month which suspends key elements of Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions relief.

The talks between expert teams from Iran and P5+1 countries may continue into Saturday and Sunday if required, Fars news agency reported Iran's deputy chief negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, as saying. (Reporting by Marcus George; editing by Ralph Boulton)