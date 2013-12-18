* Iran left expert talks last week after U.S. sanctions move
* Iranian official says meeting could go to Sunday if needed
* U.N. inspectors face extra work, costs under Geneva accord
(Adds EU confirmation of talks)
By Marcus George and Fredrik Dahl
DUBAI/VIENNA, Dec 18 Iran and six world powers
will resume talks in Geneva on Thursday about how to implement a
landmark nuclear agreement, a week after Tehran broke off the
discussions in anger at an expanding U.S. sanctions blacklist.
Under the Nov. 24 interim accord, Iran will curb its
disputed nuclear programme in exchange for a limited easing of
sanctions that are damaging its oil-dependent economy.
The technical talks - expected to involve nuclear as well as
sanctions experts - are meant to translate the political deal
into a detailed plan on how to put it into practice.
Diplomats said the task was complicated but that progress
had been made during the Dec. 9-12 meeting in Vienna, even
though differences remained. They said there was a real
political will on both sides to carry out the agreement.
"It's in the interests of the Iranians to go quickly because
there won't be an easing of sanctions until the agreement is
implemented," a senior Western diplomat said.
In a sign of this, deputy Iranian chief negotiator Abbas
Araqchi said the expert talks were set for an initial two days
but may continue into Saturday and Sunday if required, Iran's
Fars news agency said.
A spokeswoman for European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who coordinates contacts with Iran on behalf
of the powers, confirmed the resumption of the discussions.
Last Thursday, Iranian negotiators interrupted the talks in
Vienna in protest against the U.S. blacklisting of an additional
19 Iranian companies and individuals under existing sanctions,
saying the move was against the spirit of the deal.
U.S. officials said the move did not violate the Geneva
agreement and that they gave Iran advance warning.
The development has highlighted the sensitivities involved
in implementing the agreement. Some U.S. lawmakers are pushing
for further sanctions against Iran, a move which hardliners in
Iran see as proof the United States cannot be trusted.
The six powers - the United States, Russia, China, Britain,
France and Germany - are seeking to scale back Iran's atomic
programme to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. Iran
denies any such intention, saying it needs nuclear power in
order to generate electricity.
NUCLEAR INSPECTORS
The Geneva deal was designed to halt Iran's nuclear advances
for six months to buy time for negotiations on a final
settlement. Scope for diplomacy widened after Iran elected the
pragmatic Hassan Rouhani as president in June. He had promised
to reduce Tehran's isolation and win sanctions easing.
Separately, diplomats in Vienna said the U.N. nuclear agency
could face costs of roughly 5 million euros ($6.9 million) to
verify that Iran lives up to the deal.
The 35-nation governing board of the U.N. International
Atomic Energy Agency is expected to hold an extraordinary
meeting next month to discuss the IAEA's expanded role.
The extra cost is unlikely to create any major difficulty in
view of the political importance of resolving the dispute.
However, diplomats accredited to the U.N. agency said it
could be sensitive as IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano likely
needs both to seek member state help to pay for more
inspections in Iran and find some of the money internally.
The IAEA's budget for 2014 is around 344 million euros.
The IAEA - tasked with preventing the spread of nuclear
weapons - regularly inspects Iranian nuclear sites to make sure
there is no diversion of atomic material for military purposes.
But it will step up the frequency of its visits to the
uranium enrichment sites of Natanz and Fordow under the Geneva
agreement and also carry out other additional tasks in
inspecting nuclear-linked facilities.
The agency has two to four staff in Iran virtually every day
of the year, with some 20 dedicated to inspector activity there,
but that number is now likely to rise.
(Reporting by Marcus George in Dubai; Fredrik Dahl in Vienna;
Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; John Irish in Paris; Editing by
Alison Williams)