DUBAI Dec 30 Iran resumed technical talks with
world powers in Geneva on Monday, a vital step in implementing a
nuclear deal signed last month which suspends key elements of
Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions
relief.
The talks between expert teams from Iran and six world powers
are meant to translate the political deal into a detailed
implementation plan by the end of January, Iran's state news
agency, IRNA, quoted an unnamed source as saying.
A key sticking point appears to be how much advance
information Western governments will get so they can verify that
Iran is meeting its end of the deal before they lift any
sanctions.
The third round of talks between technical experts from the
permanent U.N. Security Council members - Britain, China,
France, Russia and the United States - plus Germany, are set to
last a day and resume in 2014, IRNA reported, a sign of the
complexities facing the negotiators in reaching agreement on
practical steps.
They began work on Dec. 9 but Iran broke off the talks in
protest at the U.S. blacklisting an additional 19 Iranian
companies and individuals under existing sanctions.
Iranian officials said the move violated the spirit of the
deal but U.S. officials said it did not breach the agreement.
Iran rejects Western fears that its nuclear work has any
military intentions and says it needs nuclear power for
electricity generation and medical research.
