* Sanctions lifting part of the landmark accord
* No confirmation of agreement from six powers
* UK says some issues remain to be resolved
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Dec 31 World powers and Iran have agreed
to start implementing in late January an agreement obliging
Tehran to suspend its most sensitive nuclear work, an Iranian
official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
There was no immediate confirmation of the agreement from
the six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - or the European Union, which oversees
contacts with Iran on behalf of the six.
The reported agreement follows nearly 23 hours of talks
between nuclear experts from Iran and the six powers held in
Geneva on Monday and Tuesday.
The seven countries have met several times since striking
the breakthrough accord on Nov. 24 to iron out practical details
and decide when the deal would be implemented.
An Iranian nuclear negotiator, Hamid Baeidinejad, said a
date was agreed on Tuesday.
"Based on the conclusions [reached in] the talks held with
...expert delegations, the implementation of the Geneva accord
will start in the third ten-day of January,"
Baeidinejad was quoted as saying by Iranian Press TV.
"The two sides managed to reach an understanding on the
implementation of the agreement and now, their views and
interpretations are the same," he said.
The EU and British and U.S. governments indicated, however,
work remains to be done on how to implement the November accord.
Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, said the experts would report back to their
capitals and contacts would continue to "finalise a common
understanding of implementation".
He declined comment on Iran's assertion that there was an
agreement on the timetable for implementing the accord.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said
progress was made in the talks and the sides "expect to finalize
the implementation plan soon."
A senior U.S. administration official said an agreement was
close.
REMAINING ISSUES
In London, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said good progress
had been made in the latest talks in Geneva, but some issues
remained to be resolved. "Our aim is to bring the agreement into
force as soon as possible," she said.
Western diplomats have said in the past that Jan. 20 was a
possible implementation date, because that is when EU foreign
ministers next meet in Brussels and could agree on the lifting
of EU sanctions.
Western countries led by the United States fear that Iran's
nuclear work has military goals and have imposed years of
sanctions on Iran in an effort to force Tehran to curb its
nuclear programme.
Iran denies seeking to build an atomic bomb and says its
nuclear work is aimed at power generation and medical research.
Under the Nov. 24 agreement, Iran will suspend its most
sensitive uranium enrichment efforts and, in return, Western
governments will ease some economic sanctions.
The sequence of these moves appeared to be a sticking point
in the expert talks, with divisions focusing on how much prior
notice Iran will give Western governments that it is meeting its
end of the deal before they lift the agreed sanctions.
Iran's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, was quoted
saying earlier that he was likely to meet Helga Schmid, Ashton's
deputy, to further discuss some issues next week.
The technical talks started on Dec. 9 but Iran broke them
off briefly after the United States blacklisted an additional 19
Iranian companies and individuals under its existing sanctions.
Iranian officials said the move violated the spirit of the
deal but U.S. officials said it did not breach the agreement.
(Reporting by Marcus George and Parisa Hafezi; Additional
reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft in Brussels, Andrew
Osborn in London, Michael Nienaber in Berlin and Lesley
Wroughton in Washington; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Cynthia
Osterman)