REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
VIENNA, April 17 Iran is complying with the terms of last year's landmark nuclear agreement with six world powers, a monthly update from the U.N. atomic agency obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.
Under the deal that took effect on Jan. 20, Iran curbed some parts of its nuclear programme in exchange for a limited easing of sanctions that have battered the oil producer's economy. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Louise Ireland)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.