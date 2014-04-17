VIENNA, April 17 Iran is complying with the terms of last year's landmark nuclear agreement with six world powers, a monthly update from the U.N. atomic agency obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Under the deal that took effect on Jan. 20, Iran curbed some parts of its nuclear programme in exchange for a limited easing of sanctions that have battered the oil producer's economy. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Louise Ireland)