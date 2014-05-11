* Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, will never stop
programme
* Iran offers more transparency in nuclear dealings
* Rouhani denies Iran carried out secret nuclear bomb work
By Michelle Moghtader and Mehrdad Balali
DUBAI, May 11 President Hassan Rouhani said on
Sunday he wanted Iran to do a better job of explaining its
nuclear programme to prevent "evil-minded" people misleading
world opinion, two days before Tehran resumes talks with world
powers on its disputed atomic activity.
Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Britain, China
and Russia will reconvene in Vienna to try to iron out
differences over how to end a long standoff over suspicions that
Tehran has sought the means to develop nuclear weapons.
Western powers have long demanded greater openness from Iran
to address those concerns and head off the risk of a downward
spiral towards a new Middle East war, with Israel threatening to
attack its arch-foe if diplomacy does not rein it in.
"What we can offer the world is greater transparency,"
Rouhani, a relative moderate who replaced a conservative
hardliner who antagonised the West - said in a speech at a
ceremony celebrating Iran's scientific achievements.
In his remarks, Rouhani reiterated that Iran was not seeking
nuclear weapons and would never halt its atomic programme, which
was for peaceful purposes. He also repeated a denial of Western
charges that Iran has carried out any secret nuclear bomb work.
But along with achieving scientific progress, Rouhani added,
Iran ought to develop its abilities in the legal, political and
information realms to prevent "the enemy" making problems for
its nuclear developments.
"If one engages in a technological endeavour but is not
doing good legal and political work, then the enemy might come
up with a fictional excuse to cause trouble for you," he said.
The Islamic Republic's leaders normally use the term "the
enemy" to refer to the United States and Israel.
"If you don't have good public relations and are not able to
communicate well, then you might find other evil-minded people
misleading world public opinion," Rouhani said.
"So our effort today is to even out our efforts on multiple
levels ... We don't want to retreat one step from our pursuit of
technology, but we want to take a step forward on the political
front."
His comments appeared to be a criticism of hostile
statements from within the hardline conservative establishment,
including his predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who called U.N.
resolutions against Iran on the nuclear dispute a "worthless
piece of paper".
"RIGHT DIRECTION"
Ahmadinejad's strident rhetoric during his eight years in
office on issues like the Holocaust and Israel served to shore
up international resolve to curb Iran's nuclear programme.
Iran in January halted its most sensitive nuclear operations
under a preliminary deal with world powers, winning some relief
from painful economic sanctions that have damaged its
oil-dependent economy by forcing a sharp reduction in crude
exports.
Rouhani said Iran if it so chose could resume enrichment of
uranium gas to a fissile purity of 20 percent - its most
sensitive nuclear activity because it is a relatively short
technical step away from the level required for nuclear weapons.
"We wanted to tell the world that our activities are moving
in the right direction: If we say we can enrich to 3.5 percent,
we can do it. If necessary we will do (it to) 20 percent," he
said.
Iran agreed under its Nov. 24 deal to shelve enrichment to
20 percent. It has since diluted some of its 20 percent-enriched
stockpile to a lower concentration and converted some into an
oxide less suited to processing into bomb-grade material.
Iran has justified its 20 percent enrichment drive by saying
it was meant to replenish the fuel supply of a Tehran medical
research reactor. But Western officials are sceptical, saying
Iran had refined far more than it required for such a purpose.
While Iran stopped 20 percent enrichment in January, it is
allowed under the November pact to keep producing uranium
refined to up to 5 percent, the level required for fuelling
civilian nuclear power stations.
(Editing by William Maclean and Mark Heinrich)