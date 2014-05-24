DUBAI May 24 Iran on Saturday said the latest
U.N. report on its nuclear activities, which calculated it had
slashed its nuclear stockpile by around 80 percent, proved its
atomic programme was peaceful.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its
quarterly report on Friday that Iran had reduced its stockpile
of higher-grade enriched uranium gas under an interim pact with
world powers.
It also said it had started to engage with a long-stalled
IAEA investigation into suspected weapons research.
A steep cut in uranium gas - a relatively short technical
step away from weapons-grade material - is among concessions
demanded by the United states and its Western countries in
return for limited easing of economic sanctions against Tehran.
"The report is an affirmation of Iran's claim to peaceful
activities," nuclear spokesman Behruz Kamalvandi told the
official news agency IRNA.
"No deviations have been seen in these activities."
Western countries have long suspected the Islamic republic
of seeking nuclear weapons capability and Tehran's cooperation
with the IAEA is a test of any progress in the current talks
with the six world power known as P5+1.
The latest round of negotiations failed to make much headway
last week, raising doubts over the prospects for a breakthrough
by the late July deadline.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Sophie Hares)