* US: Unclear if Iran ready to assure world of peaceful aims
* World powers, Iran finish 5th round of talks this year
* Tehran: major issues including uranium enrichment persist
* July 20 deadline looming for quest to ease risk of war
By Parisa Hafezi and Justyna Pawlak
VIENNA, June 20 Iran told six big powers on
Friday it would not accept their "excessive demands" after the
latest talks on lifting sanctions against Tehran in exchange for
curbs on its nuclear work yielded no breakthrough, with a
deadline for a deal just a month away.
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy
Sherman said it was Iran that would need to shift its position:
"What is still unclear is if Iran is really ready and willing to
take all the necessary steps to assure the world that its
nuclear programme is and will remain exclusively peaceful."
The stakes are high in the Vienna talks, which will resume
on July 2, as the powers seek a negotiated solution to a
more-than-decade-long standoff with Iran that has raised fears
of a new Middle East war and a regional nuclear arms race.
Sherman noted at the end of five days of negotiations in the
Austrian capital that Tehran had always maintained that it wants
only civilian nuclear energy. "If that is indeed the case, then
a good agreement is obtainable," the U.S. delegation chief said.
Iran and the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain
and Germany are striving for a comprehensive settlement by July
20, a deadline set as part of an interim deal struck last year.
A six-month extension of the talks is a possibility but
could be politically difficult for the United States, since the
administration of President Barack Obama would almost certainly
seek the approval of Congress, where hawkish lawmakers are
suspicious of Iran and dislike the idea of engagement with it.
Diplomats from the six powers told Reuters earlier in the
week that the most formidable dispute in the talks was over the
number of centrifuges Tehran will be allowed to keep to enrich
uranium under any deal.
Western officials say that the six powers want this number
to be in the low thousands, below the capacity that could allow
Iran to quickly accumulate enough material for a nuclear bomb.
Iran insists on tens of thousands of centrifuges to churn
out fuel for a future network of civilian nuclear power
stations, although this would take many years to build.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif highlighted
the wide gulf between the sides, urging the six nations to
"abandon excessive demands which will not be accepted by Iran".
"Still we have not overcome disputes about major issues," he
told reporters as five days of negotiations in Vienna wound up.
"There has been progress, but major disputes remain."
He made clear there was no agreement yet between Iran and
the six on a draft text of an agreement. A senior Chinese
official said the two sides had put together a "textual
framework", though gave no details.
"The fact that (we came up) with this text is progress ...
in procedural terms," China's Wang Qun told reporters.
Sherman described the text as a "working document" that is
"heavily bracketed" due to remaining disagreements, making clear
much work remains to reach an accord.
POWERS WANT 20-YEAR DEAL, IRAN WANTS 5 YEARS
So far, diplomats said, Russia and China - traditionally
more accommodating of Iran's nuclear stance - have backed up the
U.S. and European demands on Tehran's centrifuge capacity,
though they support the idea of moving more swiftly to ease the
sanctions that have crippled the oil-dependent Iranian economy.
A senior diplomat from one of the major powers said all six
were united in their positions on the permissible scope of
Iran's enrichment programme and that they had presented "pretty
detailed" proposals on that issue.
"There are very, very difficult decisions to be taken here
by Iran," said a senior U.S. official, asking for anonymity.
There are other sticking points in addition to centrifuges.
One official from the six told Reuters that the Western powers
want the duration of any agreement to be two decades, while
Tehran has said it would be willing to accept five years.
Still, senior officials close to the talks said both sides
are keen for a deal. Perhaps signalling its desire for a
successful outcome, Iran has acted to eliminate virtually all of
its most sensitive stockpile of enriched uranium gas, the U.N.
nuclear watchdog reported on Friday.
That requirement was included in the interim deal reached in
Geneva last November that bought time for the current
negotiations on a long-term agreement.
A spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who coordinates the talks, said only that the
two sides had begun drafting the text of a deal during their
fifth round of negotiations this year.
"We have worked extremely hard all week to develop elements
we can bring together when we meet for the next round in Vienna,
beginning on July 2," Michael Mann said in a statement.
Iran denies any nuclear arms ambitions and demands crippling
economic sanctions, eased slightly in recent months, be removed
fast under any settlement - something Western governments are
loath to do too soon, believing Tehran will otherwise lose
incentive to comply fully with terms of a final deal.
Other issues awaiting resolution include the breadth and
depth of U.N. nuclear watchdog monitoring of Iranian nuclear
sites and the future of Iran's planned Arak research reactor, a
potential source of plutonium for atomic bombs. Iran says the
reactor will make isotopes for medical care and agriculture.
Israel's government, which has vocally opposed diplomacy
with its arch-enemy Iran, has suggested it could bomb Iranian
atomic facilities if diplomacy fails to head off the risk of a
nuclear-armed Iran. Tehran says it is Israel's presumed nuclear
arsenal that is the main threat to regional peace and stability.
(Additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl Writing by Louis
Charbonneau and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Mark Heinrich)