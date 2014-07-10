(Adds details, quotes, writes through)
By Louis Charbonneau
PRAGUE, July 10 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry and foreign ministers from the six powers negotiating with
Iran on its nuclear programme will travel to Vienna this weekend
to help break the logjam in the talks, a senior Western official
said on Thursday.
"I can tell you that Kerry will be in Vienna this weekend,
probably on Saturday," the official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Kerry had bilateral meetings scheduled with fellow ministers
on Sunday, he said. Another diplomat confirmed the travel plans.
Iran and the powers - the United States, France, Germany,
Britain, Russia and China - aim to reach a long-term deal to end
the decade-old standoff by a July 20 deadline. Many diplomats
and analysts believe an extension may be needed in view of the
wide gaps in negotiating positions.
Earlier this week, diplomats close to the talks said the
ministers may end up negotiating the terms of an extension while
in Vienna. The goal is to reach a deal on curbs for Iran's
nuclear programme in exchange to a gradual lifting of sanctions
on Tehran.
The Western official said it was unlikely they were going to
Vienna to sign an agreement, given the significant differences
between the parties on the acceptable scope of Tehran's future
enrichment programme.
Another Western diplomat said: "Things have been moving but
there are still wide gaps and they need to be narrowed down.
This is what needs to happen in the next days."
The West believes Iran has been seeking to develop nuclear
capability to make bombs. Iran says its nuclear programme is an
entirely peaceful project to generate electricity. The powers
want Iran to significantly scale back its activities.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the ongoing round
of talks was tough but expressed hope that reaching a deal by
the deadline was possible.
'EXTREMELY DIFFICULT'
"The discussions are extremely difficult but on the face of
it there is some progress," Russian spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich told a news conference. "We hope to work out a final
text of the agreement - despite all the difficulties - by the
July 20 deadline."
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on
Tuesday Iran would need to boost its uranium enrichment capacity
in the long term, underlining a gap in positions but possibly
signalling some flexibility in the short term.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday
differences in approach between Russia and some of the other
governments negotiating with Iran had appeared in the past few
days. None of the major outstanding issues in the talks had been
settled, he said.
But a European Union spokesman said a day later that the six
powers are "completely united". The EU is coordinating the talks
between Iran and the six powers.
Iran and the powers resumed talks last week. There is still
no sign of substantive progress on the main sticking points,
which include uranium enrichment, the length of any agreement
and the speed at which sanctions would be lifted.
A preliminary deal struck in Geneva gave Tehran limited
sanctions relief to buy time for negotiating a comprehensive
agreement in exchange for suspending some of its most sensitive
atomic work.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels, Gabriela
Baczynska in Moscow, Fredrik Dahl in Vienna and John Irish in
Paris)