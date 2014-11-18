* Kerry refuses to predict outcome of "critical week"
* Still differences over uranium enrichment, sanctions
* Hardliners in U.S. and Iran sceptical on any deal
* Nov. 24 deadline may not be met, both sides say
* New extension of talks possible
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Nov 18 Britain urged Iran to show more
flexibility in nuclear talks due to start on Tuesday while
Tehran insisted its rights must be respected, highlighting gaps
standing in the way of an historic deal by a Nov. 24 deadline.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry declined to make any
predictions for what he called a "critical week", when
negotiators from Iran and six world powers push to end a 12-year
dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme and dispel fears of a
new war in the Middle East.
After nearly a year of diplomacy, they aim to reach a
comprehensive settlement at the talks in Vienna that would curb
Iran's atomic activities in return for a phasing out of
sanctions that have severely hurt its oil-dependent economy.
However, Iranian and Western officials have said next
Monday's self-imposed deadline is unlikely to be met, and that
an extension is the most likely scenario. They say it is
possible to agree the outline of a future accord, but that it
would take months to work out the details.
"This is a very critical week," Kerry said on a visit to
London. "We hope we can get there but we can't make any
predictions."
His British counterpart, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond,
expressed cautious optimism. "I believe a deal can be done," he
said after meeting Kerry. "But we will not do a bad deal. These
negotiations are extremely tough and Iran needs to show more
flexibility if we are to succeed."
The outcome of the negotiations could have far-reaching
implications, in the wider Middle East as well as domestically
in the United States and Iran, where hardliners are sceptical of
a rapprochement between the two arch foes.
The six states - France, China, Russia and Germany, as well
as the United States and Britain - want Iran to scale back its
capacity to refine uranium so that it would take much longer to
produce fissile material for a bomb if it wanted to.
Tehran says it is enriching uranium only to make fuel for
nuclear power plants and that this is its sovereign right.
Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying after arriving in Vienna: "We are
here to find a solution that respects the Iranian nation's
rights and removes the legitimate concerns of the international
community."
He will meet former European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who is coordinating the negotiations, over
lunch before the start of the formal talks in the afternoon.
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara, and William James and
Jonathan Allen in London; writing by Fredrik Dahl; editing by
David Stamp)