By Parisa Hafezi, John Irish and Louis Charbonneau
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 30 Iran and major
powers were struggling on Monday to reach a preliminary nuclear
accord as "gloom" set in, with both sides sticking to their
positions a day before a self-imposed deadline.
For days Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany,
Russia and China have been trying to break an impasse in
negotiations aimed at stopping Tehran having the capacity to
develop a nuclear bomb, in exchange for an easing of United
Nations sanctions that are crippling its economy.
But officials at the talks in the Swiss city of Lausanne
said attempts to reach a framework accord, which is intended as
a prelude to a comprehensive agreement by the end of June,
could yet fall apart.
Negotiators from all parties appeared increasingly
pessimistic. "If we don't have some type of framework agreement
now, it will be difficult to explain why we would be able to
have one by June 30," said a Western diplomat.
He said three major sticking points must be resolved if Iran
and the six powers are to secure the deal before March 31, and
it is unclear whether those gaps could be filled.
The diplomat said the most difficult issues related to the
duration of any limits on Iranian uranium enrichment and
research and development activities after an initial 10 years,
the lifting of the sanctions and the restoring of them in case
of non-compliance by Iran.
"It seems that we have an accord for the first 10 years, but
with regard to the Iranians the question of what happens after
is complicated," the official said on condition of anonymity,
adding: "I can't say what the final result will be."
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said there
had been "some progress and some setbacks in the last hours".
Highlighting the general mood, a diplomat quoted by Chinese
news agency Xinhua said the atmosphere on Monday had turned from
"optimism" to "gloom" among negotiators.
An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
criticised the powers. "Our negotiating team are trustworthy and
compassionate officials that are working hard, but they should
be careful with the enemies' deceptive and skillful tactics,"
the adviser, Ali Akbar Velayati, told Fars news agency.
In addition to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Steinmeier, British
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius, China's Wang Yi and Russia's Sergei Lavrov
gathered at a 19th-century hotel overlooking Lake Geneva.
After the first meeting since November of all the ministers,
Lavrov returned to Moscow for an engagement, though officials
said he would return if there was something to announce.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has
campaigned against the negotiations, said in Jerusalem that the
agreement being put together in Lausanne sends the message "that
Iran stands to gain by its aggression".
COLD FEET?
Western officials said the two sides had previously been
closing in on a preliminary deal that could be summarized in a
brief document which may or may not be released.
Officials said the talks were now likely to run until the
deadline of midnight on Tuesday or beyond.
The six powers want more than a 10-year suspension of Iran's
most sensitive nuclear work. Tehran, which denies it is trying
to develop a nuclear weapons capability, demands a swift end to
sanctions in exchange for limits on its atomic activities.
Both Iran and the six have floated compromise proposals but
agreement has remained elusive.
One sticking point concerns Iran's demand to continue with
research into newer generations of advanced centrifuges. These
can purify uranium faster and in greater quantities than those
it currently operates for use in nuclear power plants or - if
very highly enriched - in weapons.
Another question involves the speed of removing the
sanctions on Iran.
Even if a framework deal is reached by the deadline,
officials say it could still fall apart when the two sides
attempt to agree on all the technical details for the
comprehensive accord by the end of June.
There were several examples of progress and setbacks.
Western officials said Iran suggested it would could keep fewer
than 6,000 centrifuges in operation, down from its current
figure of nearly 10,000, and ship most of its enriched uranium
to Russia.
But Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi said dispatching
stockpiles abroad "was not on Iran's agenda".
A senior U.S. State Department official said there had been
no decisions on stockpiles, though several officials made clear
that the Iranians had given preliminary consent to the idea
before reversing their position. Still, negotiators said
stockpiles were not a dealbreaker.
It was not clear if the Iranian backtracking on certain
proposals was a sign that Tehran might be getting cold feet.
On the issue of U.N. sanctions, officials expressed concerns
that the five permanent veto-wielding members of the U.N.
Security Council could object to plans to strip away some of the
U.N. measures in place since 2006, albeit for different reasons.
Britain, France and the United States want any removal of
U.N. sanctions to be automatically reversible, but the Russians
dislike this because it would weaken their veto power, a Western
official said.
