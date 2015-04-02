* Framework deal agreed after 8-day talks marathon
* Agreement clears way for comprehensive settlement
* Both sides say details remain to be worked out
By Louis Charbonneau and Stephanie Nebehay
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 Iran and world
powers reached a framework agreement on Thursday on curbing
Iran's nuclear programme for at least a decade, a step towards
a comprehensive accord that could end 12 years of brinkmanship,
threats and confrontation.
The tentative agreement, after eight days of marathon talks
in Switzerland, clears the way for talks on the future
settlement that should allay Western fears that Iran was seeking
to build an atomic bomb and in return lift economic sanctions on
the Islamic Republic.
The framework is contingent on reaching an agreement by June
30 and all sanctions on Iran remain in place until a final deal
is reached.
Many details still need to be worked out and diplomats close
to the negotiations said the deal was fragile. It could not be
ruled out that the understandings reached could collapse between
now and June 30. Experts believe it will be much harder to reach
a final deal that it was to agree the framework accord.
U.S. President Barack Obama said the outcome was a good
deal, comparing it to nuclear arms control deals struck by his
predecessors with the Soviet Union that "made our world safer"
during the Cold War.
"Today, the United States, together with our allies and
partners, has reached an historic understanding with Iran, which
if fully implemented, will prevent it from obtaining a nuclear
weapon," he declared.
Under the outline deal, Iran would shut down more than
two-thirds of its installed centrifuges capable of producing
uranium that could be used to build a bomb, dismantle a reactor
that could produce plutonium, and accept intrusive verification.
The negotiations went right down to the wire, with no
certainty that they would not end in failure.
"The political determination, the good will of all parties
made it possible," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini
told a news conference.
"This is a crucial decision laying the agreed basis for the
final text of joint comprehensive plan of action. We can now
start drafting the text and annexes," said Mogherini, who has
acted as a coordinator for the six powers - Britain, China,
France, Germany, Russia and the United States.
IRANIAN CAUTION
The framework, fiercely opposed by U.S. ally Israel,
includes limits on Iran's enrichment of uranium for 10 years.
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif cautioned
however: "We're still some time away from reaching where we want
to be."
Iran agreed to significantly reduce the number of installed
uranium enrichment centrifuges it has to 6,104 from 19,000 and
will only operate 5,060 for 10 years under the future agreement
with the six powers, according to a U.S. fact sheet. Iran will
only use first generation centrifuge during that time, it said.
One of the most sensitive issues during the negotiations,
Iran's research and development work, will also be limited.
"Iran has agreed to not conduct research and development
associated with uranium enrichment at Fordow for 15 years," the
U.S. fact sheet said. It also noted that Iran will remove the
1,000 more advanced second-generation centrifuges currently
installed at Natanz and place them in International Atomic
Energy Agency-monitored storage for ten years.
High enriched uranium can be used to make a weapon, which
they aim to prevent, while low enriched uranium is used in power
plants. Iran has always insisted it wants it only for a peaceful
nuclear energy programme and denies it aimed to build an atomic
bomb.
Iran's breakout timeline - the time that it would take for
it acquire enough fissile material for one weapon - would be
extended to at least one year, for a duration of at least ten
years, under this framework. It is currently assessed to be two
to three months, the U.S. fact sheet said.
Iran will gradually receive relief from U.S. and European
Union nuclear sanctions as it demonstrates compliance with the
future comprehensive agreement, which Iran and the powers aim to
conclude by June 30. Some U.N. Security Council sanctions would
be gradually lifted, though others would remain in place,
specifically those relating to proliferation.
Failure to comply with terms of the deal will cause the U.S.
and EU sanctions to "snap back into place", the U.S. fact sheet
said. It was less specific on U.N. sanctions, one of the main
sticking points in the negotiations, saying only that could be
reimposed in the event of Iranian non-compliance.
The deal culminated years of negotiations climaxing with
eight days of talks in Lausanne, extended after a deadline of
midnight on Tuesday.
The Iranian delegation had to constantly consult with Tehran
the capital.
"They were under tremendous pressure as the Leader's
deadlines were not negotiable," said an official.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters
many technical details needed to be worked out, including the
possible lifting of a U.N. arms embargo and the modernization of
the Arak heavy-water reactor and Fordow underground sites.
"The political understanding with details that we have
reached is a solid foundation for the good deal we are seeking,"
he said.
French President Francois Hollande welcomed the framework
but said: "France will be watchful ... to ensure that a
credible, verifiable agreement be established under which the
international community can be sure Iran will not be in a
position to have access to nuclear arms."
The British government said the talks had been "extremely
tough" and the fine detail of an eventual accord would be very
important.
"This is well beyond what many of us thought possible even
18 months ago and a good basis for what I believe could be a
very good deal. But there is still more work to do," Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement
Russia said the agreement would have a positive impact on
the security situation in the Middle East, with Iran be able to
take more active part in solving problems and conflicts.
Israel, however, dismissed celebration of the framework as
"detached from a wretched reality" and said it would continue
lobbying world powers against a bad final deal.
Israel, assumed to have the Middle East's only nuclear
arsenal, was not a party to the talks but views Iran as a mortal
threat and lobbied vigorously for an uncompromising stand.
The talks were the biggest opportunity for rapprochement
between Washington and Tehran since they became enemies after
Iran's 1979 revolution, but any deal faces scepticism from
conservatives in both countries. U.S. allies in the Middle East
are also sceptical, including Saudi Arabia.
Iran's Zarif said that other realms of Iran and U.S.
relations had nothing to do with the agreement.
"This was an attempt to resolve the nuclear issue ... We have
serious differences with the United States," he said.
"We have built mutual distrust in the past...So what I hope
is that through courageous implementation of this some of that
trust could be remedied. But that is for us all to wait and
see."
Kerry said the United States remained seriously concerned
about Iran's destabilising activities in the region.
The United States sanctions on Iran for "terrorism, human
rights abuses and ballistic missiles will remain in place" under
the future nuclear deal.
