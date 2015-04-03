(Adds further comment from White House, WSJ report)
* Netanyahu: Final pact must recognise Israel's right to
exist
* State Department: Deal is only about nuclear issue
* Obama calls leaders in Congress
* Iranians celebrate on Tehran streets
By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Ori Lewis
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, April 3 Iran's president said
on Friday that a framework for a nuclear deal was just the first
step toward building a new relationship with the world, after
Iranians greeted the announcement of the accord with
celebrations in the streets.
U.S. President Barack Obama also hailed what he called a
"historic understanding," although diplomats cautioned that hard
work lies ahead to strike a final deal. That work will include
efforts by Obama to sell an eventual accord to critics at home,
and to close ally Israel, which denounced the interim agreement
and pressed for more safeguards in coming negotiations.
The tentative agreement, struck on Thursday after eight days
of talks between Iran and six world powers in Lausanne,
Switzerland, clears the way for a settlement to allay Western
fears that Iran could build an atomic bomb, with economic
sanctions on Tehran being lifted in return.
It marks the most significant step towards rapprochement
between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Iranian revolution,
and could potentially end decades of international isolation,
with far-reaching political consequences in the Middle East.
In a televised speech on Friday, Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani, a relative moderate elected in a landslide two years
ago on a promise to reduce Iran's isolation, said the nuclear
talks were just the start of a broader policy of opening up.
"This is a first step towards productive interactions with
the world," he said.
"Today is a day that will remain in the historic memory of
the Iranian nation," he added. "Some think that we must either
fight the world or surrender to world powers. We say it is
neither of those, there is a third way. We can have cooperation
with the world."
The deal requires experts to work out difficult details
before a June 30 deadline, and diplomats noted that it could
still collapse at any time before then.
The agreement angered Washington's closest regional ally,
Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared it could lead
to nuclear proliferation, war and even his country's
destruction. Israel believes Iran's goal is to destroy it.
Netanyahu, who has the ear of Republicans who control both
houses of the U.S. Congress, said the powers negotiating with
Iran must add a new demand that Tehran specifically recognise
Israel's right to exist.
It appeared Netanyahu's demand would be unlikely to be taken
up, even if the Obama administration is sympathetic to his
concerns. Asked whether its inclusion in the final deal would be
appropriate, State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told
reporters in Washington:
"This is an agreement that is only about the nuclear issue.
We have purposefully kept that separate from every other issue.
This is an agreement that doesn't deal with any other issues,
nor should it. And that's what we're focused on."
Asked about Netanyahu's demand, White House spokesman Eric
Schultz said he had not seen the request but was aware of
Israel's ongoing concerns. "We understand his position," Schultz
told reporters. "The president would never sign onto a deal that
he felt was a threat to the state of Israel."
DECADES OF HOSTILITY
Under terms reached on Thursday, Iran would cut back its
stockpiles of enriched uranium that could be used to make a
nuclear bomb and dismantle most of the centrifuges it could use
to make more. Intensive international inspections would prevent
it from violating the terms in secret. Washington said the
settlement would extend the "breakout time" needed for Iran to
make a bomb to a full year, from 2-3 months now.
For Iran, it would eventually lead to the end of sanctions
that have cut the oil exports underpinning its economy by more
than half over the past three years.
Still, decades of hostility colour the relationship between
Iran and the United States. Obama and Rouhani, who both took
risks to open the dialogue with secret talks two years ago, will
also have to sell the deal to sceptical conservatives at home.
U.S. Republicans have demanded that Congress be given the
right to review the deal. The White House expressed confidence
about hammering out final details as Obama called the four top
leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate
- representing Republicans and his own Democratic Party - on
Friday to discuss the framework agreement.
TEHRAN CELEBRATES
Celebrations, punctuated by honking car horns, erupted in
the Iranian capital after the deal was reached.
Conservative clerics signalled their support on Friday,
including on behalf of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme
leader, whose authority exceeds that of the elected president.
In the weekly sermon at Tehran University, Ayatollah
Mohammad Emami-Kashani, a 78-year-old hardline cleric, said
Khamenei backed the negotiating team. Emami-Kashani praised the
negotiators as "firm, wise and calm" and congratulated Rouhani
and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
With Russia and China joining the United States, Britain,
France and Germany as signatories to the deal, and even Iran's
Sunni Arab enemies cautiously welcoming it, Israel was the only
country that publicly opposed it.
Iran's other main foe in the region, Saudi Arabia, was more
cautious, supporting the agreement in public, although its
mistrust remains deep. It launched a bombing campaign a week ago
against Houthis, Iranian allies in Yemen.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said it was
too early to celebrate. But he also said Israel should study the
deal more closely before opposing it.
Saudi Arabia's new ruler, King Salman, told Obama by
telephone on Thursday he hoped a final nuclear settlement would
"strengthen the stability and security of the region and the
world".
However, the Saudis and other Sunni Arab states are
concerned about a deal that benefits Iran, the leading Shi'ite
Muslim power, which they see as a dangerous rival expanding its
influence in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere.
The Wall Street Journal said on Friday the Pentagon has been
upgrading the biggest bunker-buster bomb in its arsenal even as
talks continued over Tehran's nuclear program, readying a weapon
that could destroy Iran's facilities if negotiations failed.
Work to improve the design, guidance systems and
anti-jamming capabilities on the so-called Massive Ordnance
Penetrator began before the latest round of negotiations with
Iran started. The most recent test of the 30,000-pound device
was in mid-January, the Journal said.
The bomb was created to give the U.S. president options for
attacking fortified facilities like Iran's Fordow nuclear
installation, which is built into a mountain.
