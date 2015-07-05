(Adds Steinmeier, Iranian quotes, IAEA officials to Tehran)
By Arshad Mohammed, John Irish and Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, July 5 An Iranian nuclear agreement is
possible this week if Iran makes the "hard choices" necessary,
but if not, the United States stands ready to walk away from the
negotiations, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.
Speaking during a break from one of his four meetings with
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday, Kerry
said they had made "genuine progress" in talks over the last few
days but "several of the most difficult issues" remain.
"If hard choices get made in the next couple of days, made
quickly, we could get an agreement this week, but if they are
not made we will not," he said in Vienna, where talks between
Iran, the United States and five other powers are being held.
Foreign ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and
Russia began arriving on Sunday evening as the major powers make
a push to meet Tuesday's deadline for a final agreement to end
the 12-year-old dispute.
Kerry said negotiators were still aiming for that deadline,
but other diplomats have said the talks could slip to July 9,
the date by which the Obama administration must submit a deal to
Congress in order to get an expedited, 30-day review.
The agreement under discussion would require Iran to curb
its most sensitive nuclear work for a decade or more in exchange
for relief from sanctions that have slashed its oil exports and
crippled its economy.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration, which has been
accused of making too many concessions by Republican members of
Congress and by Israel, remains ready to abandon the talks,
Kerry said.
"If we don't have a deal and there is absolute intransigence
and unwillingness to move on the things that are important for
us, President Obama has always said we're prepared to walk
away," he said.
European officials also said the onus was on Iran to cut a
deal. After arriving in Vienna, French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius told reporters the main question was whether Iran would
make "clear commitments" on unresolved issues. [ID: nL1N0ZL0BS]
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said it
would take courage and compromise to reach a deal. "I hope that
this courage exists above all ... in Tehran," he told reporters.
The major powers suspect Iran of trying to develop a nuclear
weapons capability. Iran says its nuclear program is solely for
peaceful purposes such as producing medical isotopes and
generating electricity.
CRITICISM FROM NETANYAHU
The top U.S. and Iranian diplomats met for a sixth
consecutive day on Sunday to try to resolve obstacles to a
nuclear accord, including when Iran would get sanctions relief
and what advanced research and development it may pursue.
Keeping up a what has been a steady stream of criticism,
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the United States
and major powers were negotiating "a bad deal".
"It seems that the nuclear talks (with) Iran have yielded a
collapse, not a breakthrough," he said, in remarks released by
his office.
Iran's semi-official news agency Fars quoted an unnamed
senior Iranian official as saying about 70 percent of a 32-page
annex to the agreement had been written and "30 percent is
between brackets", meaning it was still under discussion.
The agreement itself is expected to include a political
understanding accompanied by five annexes.
"We hope that the main portion of this (annex) will be
cleared up today, and if any issues remain, they will be
discussed at higher-level meetings, so that we can reach a
solution," the official said.
He said that issues under discussion include Iran's uranium
enrichment facilities at Fordow and Natanz, its Arak heavy-water
nuclear reactor under construction and research and development.
While they have made some progress on the type of bilateral
sanctions relief that Iran may receive, the two sides remain
divided on such issues as lifting United Nations sanctions and
on its research and development of advanced centrifuges.
Diplomats close to the negotiations said they had tentative
agreement on a mechanism for suspending U.S. and European Union
sanctions on Iran.
But the six powers had yet to agree with Iran on a United
Nations Security Council resolution that would lift U.N.
sanctions and establish a means of re-imposing them in case of
Iranian non-compliance with a future agreement.
In addition to sanctions, other sticking points include
future monitoring mechanisms and a stalled U.N. probe of the
possible military dimensions of past Iranian nuclear research.
Senior officials from the International Atomic Energy
Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, plan to visit Iran this week.
Another obstacle in talks is Iran's demand to be allowed to
do research and development on advanced centrifuges that purify
uranium for use as fuel in power plants or weapons.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau in Vienna, Ori Lewis
in Jerusalem, Krista Hughes in Washington and Firouz Sedarat in
Dubai; Editing by Andrew Roche)