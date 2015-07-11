* Iranian, Western diplomats expect to work late into night
* Iran, six powers aim to clinch deal by Monday
* Kerry tweets: "still difficult issues" to resolve
* Khamenei: struggle against U.S. arrogance to continue
(Adds Rouhani quotes, comments by Iranian, Western diplomats)
By Louis Charbonneau and John Irish
VIENNA, July 11 France's foreign minister
appeared to put pressure on the United States and Iran on
Saturday to speed up nuclear talks, saying all issues were now
on the table and that the time had come to make a decision.
Western and Iranian diplomats close to the talks said they
expected to work well into the night in hopes of a breakthrough,
perhaps as early as on Sunday, on a deal to bring sanctions
relief for Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic programme.
Iran and the six powers involved in the talks - Britain,
China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - have
given themselves until Monday to reach a deal, their third
extension in two weeks, as the Iranian delegation accused the
West of throwing up new stumbling blocks to an accord.
"Now that everything is on the table, the moment has come to
decide," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in a
statement sent to Reuters after speaking to U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
and British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.
Among the biggest sticking points this week has been Iran's
insistence that a United Nations Security Council arms embargo
and ban on its ballistic missile programme dating from 2006 be
lifted immediately if an agreement is reached.
Russia, which sells weapons to Iran, has publicly supported
Tehran on the issue.
However, a senior Western diplomat said earlier in the week
the six powers remained united, despite Moscow's and Beijing's
well-known dislike of the embargos.
Western powers have long suspected Iran of aiming to build
nuclear bombs and using its civilian atomic energy programme to
cloak its intention - an accusation Iran strongly denies.
Other problematic issues in the talks are access for
inspectors to military sites in Iran, answers from Tehran over
past activity and the overall speed of sanctions relief.
"Still have difficult issues to resolve," Kerry tweeted on
Saturday after meeting Zarif.
The two men have met nearly every day since Kerry arrived in
Vienna more than two weeks ago for what was intended to be the
final phase in a negotiation process lasting more than year and
a half aimed at securing a long-term deal with Iran.
An agreement would be the biggest step towards rapprochement
between Iran and the West since the 1979 Islamic Revolution,
although both sides are likely to remain wary of each other even
if a deal is concluded.
"GLOBAL ARROGANCE"
In separate comments, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
suggested the talks could go either way while Iranian Supreme
Leader Ali Khamenei said Tehran would continue its fight against
"global arrogance" - referring to the United States.
According to his website, Khamenei was asked by a student
what would happen to the "fight against global arrogance" after
the completion of the nuclear talks and the supreme leader
replied that fight must go on.
"Fighting global arrogance is the core of our revolution and
we cannot put it on hold. Get ready to continue your fight
against the global arrogance," Khamenei was quoted as saying.
"The U.S. is the true embodiment of the global arrogance."
Rouhani, who was elected president in 2013 on a platform of
improving Iran's relations with the world as well as its sickly
oil-based economy, was quoted by Iran's Nasim news agency as
suggesting talks could succeed or fail.
"Even if the nuclear talks fail, our diplomacy showed the
world that we are logical. We never left the negotiation table
and always provided the best answer," Nasim quoted Rouhani as
saying during a meeting with Iranian artists.
"Twenty-two months of negotiation means we have managed to
charm the world, and it's an art," he was quoted as saying.
Kerry told reporters late on Friday the atmosphere in the
talks was constructive.
"A couple of differences have been decided ... It's safe to
say we have made progress," he said, without giving any details.
Fabius and Hammond returned to Vienna on Saturday and a U.S.
official said that Kerry had spoken by telephone with Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was not in Vienna.
In the last few days the talks have become bogged down, with
diplomats speaking of a shouting match between Kerry and Zarif.
The White House said on Friday that the United States and
its partners "have never been closer" to agreement with Iran but
that the U.S. delegation would not wait indefinitely.
A senior Iranian official speaking on condition of anonymity
said on Thursday the United States and other Western powers were
shifting their positions and backtracking on an April 2 interim
accord that was meant to lay the foundations for a final deal.
(Additional Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Arshad Mohammed and
Shadia Nasralla in Vienna and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai;
Writing by Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and Arshad Mohammed;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)