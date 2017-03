VIENNA Oct 19 Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Monday he expected an historic deal with six world powers on shrinking Tehran's atomic programme in exchange for sanctions relief to be implemented by year-end.

"Hopefully before the end of this year certainly we would have the implementation day," Araqchi told reporters after meeting senior officials from the United States, Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France in Vienna. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Catherine Evans)