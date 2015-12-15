ANKARA Dec 15 Iran welcomed on Tuesday a decision by the International Atomic Energy Agency to end an investigation into Tehran's past nuclear activities, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.

"We welcome the closure of the investigation of Iran's past nuclear activities ... the resolution by the board of governors of the agency ... shows the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," Tasnim quoted Zarif as saying.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation board closed its investigation into whether Iran once had a nuclear weapons programme. Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear programme was peaceful. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Dominic Evans)