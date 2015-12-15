* IAEA report strongly suggested Iran sought atom bomb
* World powers want to push ahead with broader deal
* Iran aims to implement its side of deal within weeks
(Adds detail, Kerry comment, diplomat quote)
By Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Dec 15 The U.N. nuclear watchdog's
35-nation board decided on Tuesday to close its investigation
into whether Iran once had a secret nuclear weapons programme,
opting to support Tehran's deal with world powers rather than
dwell on its past actions.
In a symbolic victory for Iran, the International Atomic
Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors passed a resolution
ending its long-running inquiry but allowing inspectors to
continue to police the country's nuclear programme.
"The decision by the Board of Governors today ... will open
a new chapter for cooperation between Iran and the agency,"
Iran's ambassador to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, told reporters after
the resolution was passed by consensus unopposed.
The IAEA produced a report this month that strongly
suggested Iran engaged in coordinated activities aimed at
developing a nuclear bomb up until 2003, though it found no
credible sign of weapons-related work beyond 2009.
Despite the finding -- the clearest indication yet by the
IAEA, after 12 years of investigation, that Iran was pursuing
atomic bomb capability even though it denies that accusation --
the international response to the report has been muted.
The United States, Russia, Britain, France, Germany and
China reached a deal with Tehran in July under which sanctions
weighing on Iran's economy will be lifted in exchange for
restrictions on the Islamic Republic's atomic activities.
Those six powers want to press ahead with implementing the
July accord, regarded as a breakthrough after years of
increasing confrontation over the issue that raised fears of a
wider Middle East war.
They hoped that the IAEA report, produced under the deal,
would draw a line under the long-disputed issue of so-called
"possible military dimensions" (PMD) to Iran's activities.
They have also highlighted, however, that even after the
investigation of Iran's past is closed, the IAEA will continue
to police Tehran's activities.
"Closing the PMD agenda item will in no way preclude the
IAEA from investigating if there is reason to believe Iran is
pursuing any covert nuclear activities in the future, as it had
in the past," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday
after the resolution was passed.
IAEA VERIFICATION
Soon after the resolution was passed, Najafi said Tehran was
racing to implement its side of the deal.
"We are intending to complete this process within two to
three weeks, so accelerate the implementation day as soon as
possible," he said, meaning the nuclear restrictions would be in
place well before a parliamentary election in February.
IAEA Director-General Yukiya Amano, however, said his agency
would then need weeks to verify that all the required measures,
such as the removal of centrifuges that purify uranium and the
reduction of Iran's enriched-uranium stockpile, had been taken.
Only once the U.N. agency's inspectors have verified that
all the restrictions are in effect will international sanctions
battering the Iranian economy be lifted.
"We understand that Iran is undertaking the preparatory
steps at quite high speed," Amano told a news conference, adding
that it was difficult to say how much additional time the IAEA
would need. "Not days, not months. Weeks' time for us," he said.
Supporters of the July deal argue that it gives the IAEA far
more intrusive powers to inspect Iran's facilities and to
monitor what it is doing, and that it extends the time Tehran
would need to build an atom bomb if it chose to do so.
With companies from the six powers and other nations lining
up to do business in the Islamic Republic once sanctions are
lifted, there had been little opposition to the resolution.
Beyond the IAEA board, however, some have argued that a full
examination of Iran's past violations of its nuclear
non-proliferation obligations has been sacrificed for the sake
of the political agreement clinched in Vienna in July.
"Iran's cooperation was certainly not sufficient to close
the overall PMD file," the Washington-based Institute for
Science and International Security, which closely tracks Iran's
nuclear dossier, said in a statement.
At the Vienna headquarters of the IAEA, such criticism
though was scarce, and many diplomats saw it as a significant
moment after more than a decade of strife.
"It's not something one should celebrate," one Vienna-based
diplomat said on condition of anonymity. "But for Iran it's a
great day, undoubtedly. I could see them in the room, they were
holding their breath."
(Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Heinrich and
Alison Williams)