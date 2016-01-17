(Recasts with Obama, missile curbs, Hague settlement)
By Lesley Wroughton and Parisa Hafezi
WASHINGTON/ANKARA, Jan 17 Three
Iranian-Americans left Tehran on Sunday under a prisoner swap
following the lifting of most international sanctions on Iran
under a deal President Barack Obama said had cut off every path
for Tehran to obtain a nuclear bomb.
In a sign of sustained readiness to track Iranian compliance
with remaining United Nations curbs, the United States imposed
fresh sanctions on 11 companies and individuals for supplying
Iran's ballistic missile programme.
The Obama administration imposed the new curbs after
delaying the action for more than two weeks during tense
negotiations to free five American prisoners, according to
people familiar with the matter. Iran conducted a
precision-guided ballistic missile test last October, violating
a UN ban.
"This is a good day because once again we are seeing what's
possible through strong American diplomacy," Obama said at the
White House. "These things are a reminder of what we can achieve
when we lead with strength and with wisdom."
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hailed the nuclear deal as
a "golden page" in Iran's history and said the agreement could
be used as a model to resolve other regional issues.
The lifting of sanctions and the prisoner deal considerably
reduce the hostility between Tehran and Washington that has
shaped the Middle East since Iran's Islamic Revolution of 1979.
A U.S. official said a Swiss plane had left carrying Jason
Rezaian, the Washington Post's Tehran bureau chief, Saeed
Abedini, a pastor from Idaho and Amir Hekmati, a former Marine
from Flint, Michigan, as well as some family members.
One more Iranian-American released under the same swap,
Nosratollah Khosravi-Roodsari, was not aboard the aircraft. A
fifth prisoner, American student Matthew Trevithick, was
released separately on Saturday, a U.S. official said.
"We can confirm that our detained U.S. citizens have been
released and that those who wished to depart Iran have left," a
senior U.S. administration official said.
Several Iranian-Americans held in U.S. prisons after being
charged or convicted for sanctions violations have also been
released, their lawyers told Reuters on Sunday.
The prisoner deal was the culmination of months of contacts,
secret talks and legal manoeuvring which came close to falling
apart on at least one occasion.
Speaking to parliament on Sunday, Rouhani, a pragmatist
elected in 2013 on promises to end Iran's years of sanctions and
isolation, said he looked forward to an economic future less
dependent on oil exports.
These are nevertheless likely to jump now that the United
States, European Union and U.N. have scrapped the sanctions in
return for Tehran complying with the deal to curb its nuclear
ambitions - ambitions that Tehran says were peaceful.
But Rouhani noted bitter opposition to the lifting of
economic curbs from Israel, some members of the U.S. Congress
and what he called "warmongers" in the region - an apparent
reference to some of Iran's Gulf Arab adversaries, not least
Saudi Arabia.
Presenting the draft budget for the next Iranian fiscal
year, which begins in March, Rouhani told parliament the deal
was a "turning point" for the economy of Iran, a major oil
producer which has been virtually shut out of international
markets for the past five years.
He later said he expected 5 percent economic growth in the
next Iranian fiscal year beginning in March and assured foreign
investors of political and economic stability.
"The nuclear negotiations which succeeded by the guidance of
the Supreme Leader and support of our nation, were truly a
golden page in Iran's history," he said.
Tens of billions of dollars' worth of Iranian assets will
now be unfrozen and global companies that have been barred from
doing business there will be able to exploit a market hungry for
everything from automobiles to airplane parts.
In The Hague, the United States and Iran settled a
longstanding claim, releasing to Tehran $400 million in funds
frozen since 1981 plus $1.3 billion in interest, the State
Department said. The funds were part of a trust fund once used
by Iran to purchase military equipment from the United States
but which was tied up for decades in litigation at the Iran-U.S.
Claims Tribunal. The settlement announcement was made after
Tehran released the American detainees.
CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT FOR ROUHANI
In Tehran, ordinary Iranians were cautious about what the
future holds after the lifting of sanctions. Many have lived
under sanctions or wartime austerity for so long that they have
no clear expectations about what the future might hold.
America's thaw with Iran is viewed with deep suspicion by
U.S. Republicans as well as allies of Washington in the Middle
East, including Israel and Saudi Arabia. U.S.-Iranian suspicion
still remains deeply entrenched. Rouhani said that Iran and the
U.S. would not fully restore economic ties.
Iran's Gulf Arab adversaries were silent on news of the
nuclear deal's implementation, in what is perhaps a sign of
unease at the rapprochement.
Israel's opposition was evident in a statement from the
office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night,
which said that even after signing the nuclear deal Iran had not
yet "abandoned its aspirations to acquire nuclear weapons".
Rouhani took a swipe at Iran's critics. "Everybody is happy
except the Zionists, the warmongers who are fuelling sectarian
war among the Islamic nation, and the hardliners in the U.S.
congress," he said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency ruled on Saturday
that Iran had abided by last year's agreement with six world
powers to curtail its nuclear programme, triggering the end of
sanctions.
IAEA chief Yukiya Amano will travel to Tehran on Sunday to
meet Rouhani and the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of
Iran, the IAEA said on Saturday.
Minutes after the IAEA's ruling, the United States formally
lifted banking, steel, shipping and other sanctions on Iran. The
EU likewise ended all nuclear-related economic and financial
sanctions against the country. Most U.N. sanctions also
automatically ended.
MORE MONEY, PRESTIGE FOR IRAN
The end of sanctions means more money and prestige for
Shi'ite Muslim Iran as it becomes deeply embroiled in the
sectarian conflicts of the Middle East, notably in the Syrian
civil war where its allies are facing Sunni Muslim rebels.
It is also a crowning achievement for Rouhani, a pragmatic
cleric who had pledged to reduce Iran's international isolation.
Britain welcomed the deal's implementation, as did France
which said it would keep a close eye out to ensure that the deal
is strictly respected. Japan said it plans to lift most of its
sanctions against Iran, including a halt to fresh investments in
Iranian oil and gas projects, "within a few days".
The European Commission said it would undertake a first
"technical assessment mission" in February to explore energy
ties with Iran. The EU executive is particularly keen to develop
Iranian energy supplies as an alternative to Russia, whose
powerful role as supplier of around a third of the EU's oil and
gas has divided the bloc.
