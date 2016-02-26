VIENNA Feb 26 Iran briefly exceeded a limit set by its deal with major powers under which sanctions against it were lifted, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, which is policing Iran's side of the deal, said in a confidential report seen by Reuters on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified on Feb. 17 that Iran had a stock of heavy water of 130.9 tonnes, exceeding a limit of 130 tonnes set by the deal, but a shipment of 20 tonnes out of the country by Wednesday brought it beneath that threshold, the report said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Ralph Boulton)