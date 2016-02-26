VIENNA Feb 26 Iran briefly exceeded a limit set
by its deal with major powers under which sanctions against it
were lifted, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, which is policing Iran's
side of the deal, said in a confidential report seen by Reuters
on Friday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified on
Feb. 17 that Iran had a stock of heavy water of 130.9 tonnes,
exceeding a limit of 130 tonnes set by the deal, but a shipment
of 20 tonnes out of the country by Wednesday brought it beneath
that threshold, the report said.
