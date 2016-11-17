VIENNA Nov 17 Iran must stop repeatedly
overstepping a limit on its stock of a sensitive material set by
its landmark deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog
said on Thursday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is
policing the deal, said in a report last week that Iran had
slightly exceeded the 130-tonne soft limit on its stock of heavy
water for a second time since the deal was put in place in
January.
Officials from the six other countries that signed the deal,
including the United States, have expressed frustration over the
breach and said the limit should be seen as firm.
Iran's overstepping of the 130-tonne threshold also raises
questions about how U.S. President-elect Donald Trump - who has
strongly criticised the deal and said he will "police that
contract so tough they (the Iranians) don't have a chance" -
would handle any similar case once he takes office.
"It is important that such situations should be avoided in
future in order to maintain international confidence in the
implementation of the JCPOA," IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said in
the text of a speech to his agency's Board of Governors, using
the acronym for the deal's full name, the Joint Comprehensive
Plan of Action.
Last week's report said Amano had expressed "concerns" to
Iran over its stock of heavy water, a material used as a
moderator in reactors like Iran's unfinished one at Arak, which
had its core removed and made unusable under the deal.
The agreement places restrictions on Iran's atomic
activities - monitored by the IAEA - in exchange for the lifting
of international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Rather than setting a strict limit on heavy water as it does
for enriched uranium, the deal estimates Iran's needs to be 130
tonnes and says any amount beyond its needs "will be made
available for export to the international market".
"Iran has ... made preparations to transfer a quantity of
heavy water out of the country," Amano said, without saying when
the transfer would take place. "Once it has been transferred,
Iran's stock of heavy water will be below 130 metric tonnes."
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Gareth Jones)