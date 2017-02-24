(Corrects limit of uranium Iran is allowed in 2nd paragraph, amends headline and 1st paragraph)

VIENNA Feb 24 Iran has roughly half the enriched uranium it is allowed under a deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday after a process agreed with those powers made large amounts officially unrecoverable, excluding them from the total.

"As of 18 February 2017, the quantity of Iran's uranium enriched up to 3.67 percent U-235 was 101.7 kg," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a quarterly report on Iran's nuclear activities. That is well below a limit of 300 kg of uranium hexafluoride gas, the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium.

Diplomats had said Iran had recently come close to the limit. The confidential report to IAEA member states is the agency's first since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the agreement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans)