UPDATE 5-Oil prices bounce but stuck near 2017 lows on supply overhang
* Global oil supply & demand balance: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ (Updates prices, adds story links)
(Corrects limit of uranium Iran is allowed in 2nd paragraph, amends headline and 1st paragraph)
VIENNA Feb 24 Iran has roughly half the enriched uranium it is allowed under a deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday after a process agreed with those powers made large amounts officially unrecoverable, excluding them from the total.
"As of 18 February 2017, the quantity of Iran's uranium enriched up to 3.67 percent U-235 was 101.7 kg," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a quarterly report on Iran's nuclear activities. That is well below a limit of 300 kg of uranium hexafluoride gas, the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium.
Diplomats had said Iran had recently come close to the limit. The confidential report to IAEA member states is the agency's first since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the agreement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans)
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank is keeping its oil price forecast at $50 per barrel this year and still believes it will go down to $40 in 2018-2019, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.
PARIS, June 16 The United States should coordinate with European countries and G7 partners before imposing new sanctions on Russia, France's foreign ministry said on Friday, a day after senators approved new measures on Moscow that could impact European Union firms.