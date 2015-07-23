* Tehran wants to rebuild core industries and trade links
* Targets oil, gas deals by 2020
* Iran wants "two-way trade" with Europe - minister
By Shadia Nasralla and Maria Sheahan
VIENNA, July 23 Iran on Thursday outlined plans
to rebuild its main industries and trade relationships following
a nuclear agreement with world powers, saying it was targeting
oil and gas projects worth $185 billion by 2020.
Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Reza
Nematzadeh said the Islamic Republic would focus on its oil and
gas, metals and car industries with an eye to exporting to
Europe after sanctions have been lifted, rather than simply
importing Western technology.
"We are looking for a two-way trade as well as cooperation
in development, design and engineering," Nematzadeh told a
conference in Vienna.
"We are no longer interested in a unidirectional importation
of goods and machinery from Europe," he said.
The United Nations Security Council on Monday endorsed a
deal to end years of economic sanctions on Iran in return for
curbs on its nuclear programme.
Sanctions are unlikely to be removed until next year, as the
deal requires approval by the U.S. Congress. Nuclear inspectors
must also confirm that Iran is complying with the deal.
While the Iranian and U.S. presidents have been promoting
the accord, hardliners in Tehran and Washington have spoken out
strongly against it.
Many European companies have already shown interest in
reestablishing business in Iran, with Germany sending its
economy minister Sigmar Gabriel on the first top level
government visit to Tehran in 13 years together with a
delegation of leading business figures.
Iran's deputy oil minister for commerce and international
affairs, Hossein Zamaninia, said Tehran had identified nearly 50
oil and gas projects worth $185 billion that it hoped to sign by
2020. OPEC-member Iran has the world's largest gas reserves and
is fourth on the global list of top oil reserves holders.
NEW, LONGER CONTRACTS
In preparation for negotiations with possible foreign
partners, Zamaninia said Iran had defined a new model contract
which it calls its integrated petroleum contract (IPC).
"This model contract addresses some of the deficiencies of
the old buyback contract and it further aligns the short- and
long-term interests of parties involved," he said.
He said the deals would last 20-25 years - much longer than
the previously less popular buybacks, which effectively were fee
paying deals with global oil majors such as France's Total
for services they performed on Iranian oil fields.
He said Iran would introduce the projects it has identified
and the new contract model within 2-3 months.
Deputy Economy Minister Mohammad Khazaei said Iran had
already completed negotiations with some European companies
wanting to invest in the country.
"We are recently witnessing the return of European investors
to the country. Some of these negotiations have concluded, and
we have approved and granted them the foreign investment
licences and protections," Khazaei told the conference.
"Even in the past couple of weeks we have approved more than
$2 billion of projects in Iran by European companies," he said,
without naming the firms or providing further details.
Most European oil majors and oil service companies have so
far expressed caution about the prospects of a windfall of deals
in Iran, saying their compliance departments will want to first
see sanctions being fully removed before any meaningful work can
start on projects.
Beyond oil, Nematzadeh said Iran was looking to move away
from state ownership in many sectors, creating joint ventures
for auto parts manufacturers with the aim to produce 3 million
vehicles by 2025, of which a third would be exported.
Central bank deputy governor Akbar Komijani said Iran's
financial sector was offering opportunities for cooperation
between domestic banks and foreign investors.
Nematzadeh said Iran aimed to join the World Trade
Organization once political obstacles were removed and would be
interested in trade deals with Europe and central Asian
countries.
