* Most insurers in Reuters survey say Iran attractive market
* Caution over when and whether sanctions will be lifted
* Marine, energy regarded as most desirable sectors
* Domestic insurance such as motor also under scrutiny
By Carolyn Cohn and Bernardo Vizcaino
LONDON/SYDNEY, July 27 Western and Middle East
insurance specialists see Iran as an appealing $8 billion market
in the wake of its nuclear deal with world powers, though
uncertainty over when sanctions on Tehran will be lifted means
they are treating the country with caution.
Eight out of 11 insurance and reinsurance specialists who
responded to questions emailed by Reuters this week said Iran
was an attractive or very attractive market, especially in the
marine and energy sectors. Responses were on an anonymous basis
due to the sensitivity of the issue.
While several said they expected to have entered the Iranian
market by the end of 2016, others said it was hard to say due to
ongoing concerns about how and when sanctions might be repealed.
Under the accord reached in Vienna on July 14, Iran will be
subject to longer-term curbs on its nuclear programme in return
for the removal of U.S., U.N. and European Union sanctions.
This would open a market of $8 billion in premiums to global
firms looking to underwrite critical export-related risks while
promising sorely-needed scale for regional players.
The deal has still to be approved by the U.S. Congress,
where hawkish Republican foes of President Barack Obama oppose
it, and also faces objections from influential conservative
hardliners in Iran.
However, Iran, the Middle East and North Africa region's
second largest economy, with a large oil and gas sector and a
young educated population, is already drawing attention.
"The main economic boost for Iran will come in 2016,
although domestic consumer and investor confidence will receive
a short-term impetus," said Ludovic Subran, chief economist at
credit insurer Euler Hermes.
The process of rescinding sanctions could start around the
end of this year.
The Islamic Republic would be the biggest economy to rejoin
the global trading and financial system since the break-up of
the Soviet Union in 1991.
Investors are already looking to establish funds for Iran,
classified by the World Bank as an upper-middle income country,
with a population of 78 million.
Marine and energy come top of the list for insurance sectors
in which to write business, both for the anonymous respondents
to the emailed questions and for other industry specialists.
"Historically we have dealt with Iran; it's interesting to
see what's happening there," said Ben Abraham, head of marine
at insurance broker Willis, adding that the firm would adhere to
the sanctions regime but would be watching for any changes.
"From a marine perspective, there are some large ship owners
in Iran. There are lots of cargo, port terminals."
"ITCHING TO GET BACK" INTO IRAN
Globally, large businesses such as oil and shipping are
typically insured locally, with reinsurers in Europe or the
Lloyd's of London market sharing the burden of any claims in
return for a part of the premium.
Since sanctions were imposed, both insurance and reinsurance
have largely been handled by domestic players in the $8 billion
Iranian insurance market, said Mahesh Mistry, director of
analytics at insurance ratings agency AM Best.
"Lloyd's have supported (Iranian businesses) in the past --
some of them will be itching to get back in," Mistry said.
Several insurers, including Lloyd's insurer Beazley, said,
however, they had not yet started researching the market.
"It has been a country we cannot deal with because of
sanctions, so we need more clarity," said Andrew Horton, chief
executive of Beazley.
One insurance underwriter said Western insurers would also
face competition from Indian, Russian and southeast Asian peers
who have already done business in Iran.
But for those eager to get going, marine and energy
businesses are seen as easier to penetrate in a new market than
consumer sectors such as motor, as they do not require a
domestic presence.
Some insurers are also interested in areas such as motor and
health, however, according to responses to the Reuters
questions, while Iran's aviation and infrastructure needs are
also seen offering opportunities.
"We have already seen some multinational insurance-related
companies - brokers and outsourcing firms - showing interest in
going to (Iran) and some have even already gone there," said
Sasan Soltani, Regional Business Development Manager at
Dubai-based Iran Insurance Company, adding that Iran also needed
to ease regulations hampering the operation of foreign
companies.
Political instability and armed conflict in many parts of
the Middle East are among the main concerns, however, along with
uncertainty over Iran's economic outlook.
There are also worries about a regional backlash over the
nuclear agreement by adversaries of Iran such as Saudi Arabia
and Israel, or a failure by the Islamic Republic to honour the
deal's terms.
"The fact of the matter remains the religious and
geo-political elements that exist within the region," said one
Dubai-based insurance executive. "It's not going to be easy."
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise, Aashika Jain and
Jonathan Saul; Editing by Mark Heinrich)